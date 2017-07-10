Matthew Keller
An experienced professional with a diverse background, Matthew Keller writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights. Matthew Keller has 20+ years of experience in payroll and accounting and Matt wants to help customers navigate frequent law changes, taxes, and more.
2 Articles
Compliance
Understanding Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) & How to Tackle Making Changes
An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to identify a business entity - learn more about yours.
October 6, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How are Payroll Taxes Calculated? - State Disability Insurance
Learn how state disability insurance (SDI) payroll tax is calculated in five different states - California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York.
July 10, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more