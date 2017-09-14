Maureen Montanus
Maureen Montanus is a risk consultant at TriNet.
Don’t Let a Natural Disaster Destroy Your Business Without a Fight. Here is What You Can Do, Starting Now, to Prepare
We have all recently witnessed how devastating natural disasters can be--destroying lives, businesses and property in an instant. The challenges to a business owner in the face of a natural disaster can quickly become overwhelming. Here are just a few actions small and midsize business (SMB) leaders should take before, during and after a natural disaster.
September 14, 2017 ・5 mins read
