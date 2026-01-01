Mike Travers
Mike Travers is a senior benefits consultant at TriNet.
1 Article
Benefits
HSA vs. FSA: An Expert Explains the Difference Between Health Savings and Flex Spending Accounts
Your employees might be struggling to decide between a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). The pre-tax dollars deposited into these accounts can be used to pay healthcare costs for medical, dental and vision expenses. The IRS restricts what expenses can be paid for using an HSA or FSA. While both programs are great ways to take advantage of tax savings, they differ in ways that benefit the user, depending on their situation.
・5 mins read
