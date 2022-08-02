Mike Kraft
Managing Counsel, Business Conduct and Ethics, TriNet
SMB Matters
Addressing Politics in the Workplace
Politics can evoke strong emotions, and political discussions in the workplace can become problematic. Learn more about why this type of conversation can create conflict in the workplace and how to be respectful during an election year.
March 28, 2024 ・8 mins read
Talent
Side Hustles Happen—Here’s What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business
The number of individuals in the workforce holding down multiple jobs has grown exponentially in recent years. Here is what small and medium-size businesses should be aware of to protect themselves.
August 2, 2022 ・16 mins read
