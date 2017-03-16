Mike Simon
Mike Simon is Senior Consultant, HR & Compliance Services at TriNet.
4 Articles
Industry Insights
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
HR News
Addressing Claims of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Addressing a claim of sexual harassment is a difficult and sensitive situation. Here is more information on how to identify and prevent sexual harrassment, as well as what to do if you suspect sexual harrassment has occurred.
March 16, 2017 ・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
・4 mins read
HR News
Beware of This FLSA Pitfall: Off-the-Clock Work
If employers aren’t compensating employees for off-the-clock work, they could be guilty of violating the Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and subject to costly liabilities. However, the challenge is accurately accounting for and determining if certain activities are off-the-clock.
・6 mins read
