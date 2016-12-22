Natalie Kramer
Natalie Kramer is a customer marketing specialist at TriNet.
Performance Management
Employee Burnout: How to Spot and Take Action
Employee burnout can negatively crater health, relationships with colleagues, productivity, retention and the bottom line. It is important to keep a lookout for the subtle signals of burnout, and take steps to assist the employee.
December 22, 2016 ・3 mins read
Performance Management
Dos and Don'ts of Exit Interviews
An exit interview provides insight that can aid in developing retention strategies and fixing organizational issues. This conversation should be handled with care. Here are several often overlooked dos and don’ts for conducting exit interviews:
・3 mins read
