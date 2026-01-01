Ron Massengill
Ron Massengill is a senior recruiter at TriNet.
New Position: Promote From Within or Hire Externally?
You have an open position and you want to make sure you bring in the right person for the job. There is no room for error since the wrong hire can have a negative ripple effect through the ranks and your bottom line, while a superstar can launch your team, your division or even the entire company to the next level. Here are a few considerations when deciding whether to hire from within or hire externally.
