Sabrina Gertrude
Sabrina Gertrude is a senior benefits consultant at TriNet.
Employee Assistance Programs Don’t Just Benefit Employees. Here’s Why They’re Good for Employers Too
an EAP is an employer-paid service that provides confidential counseling to eligible employees and their family members, 24 hours a day. Even the smallest employers should consider the benefit that EAP programs can have on not just their employees’ overall well-being but the well-being of their company.
August 3, 2017 ・5 mins read
