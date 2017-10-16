Sarita Harbour
Sarita Harbour is a business and personal finance writer who comes from a long line of business owners. When Sarita isn't writing, she's homeschooling her younger kids and encouraging her older children as they continue the entrepreneurial family tradition.
4 Articles
Talent
Easy Questions to Maximize Productivity
Your organization’s HR team can help coach employees across other departments to become individually more productive by asking them to answer these six simple questions.
December 4, 2023 ・12 mins read
Read more
Benefits
PTO Policy: What to Know and Consider for Your Business
While many small businesses may not be required to offer a PTO policy, the benefits of doing so are worth considering. Check out why so many SMOs offer PTO.
March 21, 2019 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
Company Culture is Linked to Employee Productivity
Company culture is linked to employee productivity and as a leader, it's crucial to understand the relationship. Check out these 5 insights and learn how to positively impact your company's productivity.
February 28, 2018 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
Collaborative Culture or Competitive: Which Is Best for Business?
Find out why a collaborative culture might give your business and its employees better odds for success than a traditional competitive culture.
October 16, 2017 ・8 mins read
Read more