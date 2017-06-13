Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly is the CEO and co-founder of SnackNation, a healthy food-as-a-service company that helps make healthy snacking fun, life more productive and workplaces awesome. SnackNation provides thousands of offices across America with a curated selection of healthy snacks and emerging brands on a recurring membership basis. Sean also hosts The Awesome Office Show, an award-winning podcast that helps people-focused executives and HR pros become better leaders and create more inspiring organizational cultures.
The SMB's Guide to Creating a Great Culture Through Internal Brand-Building
Remember that a company is nothing more than a collection of people. They’re the ones making your product, creating all that valuable intellectual property and providing your customers with exceptional experiences. How your employees feel about your company influences their commitment and work product. And how they feel is largely determined by the internal brand you cultivate. So, how do you invest your resources building your internal brand?
June 13, 2017
5 Radical Ideas to Create an Awesome Place to Work
No matter what the industry, talent is every company’s most valuable asset - and everyone’s competing for it. In the escalating war for talent, creating an awesome workplace isn’t a luxury… it’s an absolute necessity.
