Steve Edney
Steve Edney is a sales consultant at TriNet.
3 Articles
HR Essentials
Top 4 HR Concerns of Financial Services Firms and How to Resolve Them
If you are an entrepreneur in the financial services industry or run a financial services firm, you know that there is simply no “one size fits all” solution to your human resources (HR) needs. Here are four of the most common areas of concern financial services firms have when it comes to administrative HR – and recommendations for combatting them.
January 26, 2017 ・4 mins read
HR News
Mandatory Commuter Benefits are a Thing Now in New York City: Here’s What That Could Mean for Employers Around the Nation
Employers in New York City have undergone a lot of mandatory changes to employment laws already this year. The most recent one, which NYC employers will need to implement by July 1, 2016, is the New York City Commuter Benefits Law. Under this new law, NYC employers with 20 or more full-time, non-union employees must offer their full-time employees the opportunity to use pre-tax income to purchase qualified transportation fringe benefits.
May 16, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR News
2 Legislative Trends to Watch as New York Passes Historic Minimum Wage Increases and Paid Family Leave Laws
My colleague Jon Sider recently wrote about California becoming the first state to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour. These historic changes to minimum wage laws are also continuing in New York City, where new paid family leave laws have also been implemented.
April 26, 2016 ・5 mins read
