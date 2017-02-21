Tameka Thomas
Tameka Thomas is an unemployment services specialist at TriNet.
4 Articles
HR News
Mutual Separation Agreements and Unemployment Eligibility: A Guide for Employers
In the world of unemployment benefits claims, “termination” simply the end of an employment relationship. There are generally two types of terminations – voluntary and involuntary. In this post, we’ll focus on unemployment benefits claims based on voluntary terminations.
June 1, 2025 ・11 mins read
Read more
HR News
What is Involuntary Termination?
Unlike voluntary terminations, there are different types of involuntary terminations. They include layoffs and terminations for misconduct or terminations for performance issues. Involuntary termination can be quite complex, but proper documentation of employment issues is invaluable to effectively protesting claims and keeping unemployment insurance rates low.
February 21, 2017 ・12 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 1: How to Navigate Through an Unemployment Claim
Even the best employment relationships eventually come to an end and sometimes, when they do, they result in the former employee filing for unemployment benefits. If you’ve received an unemployment claim and are not experienced with the process, you will likely have some questions. This blog series, The Unemployment Road Map, is a resource that TriNet offers to provide you with guidance on this journey.
・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 5: Timely, Sufficient and Adequate Responses
Separation issues represent the largest cause of overpayments that employers can control. Inaction on the part of employers, including either the failure to respond to state requests for information or responding with inadequate information, can contribute significantly to benefit overpayments.
・8 mins read
Read more