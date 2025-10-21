Vera Marie Reed
Vera Marie Reed is a freelance writer living in Glendale, California. She specializes in education and parenting content.
1 Article
Talent
5 Tips for Improving Your Job Interview Skills
Did you know that a majority of interviewers form an opinion of a candidate -- either positive or negative -- within the first 10 minutes? To make sure you take advantage of these crucial first few minutes in your next job interview, be prepared from the get-go with these tips for making a great first impression.
October 21, 2025 ・5 mins read
Read more