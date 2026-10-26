National resources. Texas support.

TriNet brings Texas businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From El Paso to Dallas to Houston, Texas companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.

What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.

For Texas employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Texas is a starting point, not a limit.