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HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Texas

Running a business in Texas takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR. 
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National resources. Texas support. 

TriNet brings Texas businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From El Paso to Dallas to Houston, Texas companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters. 

What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run. 

For Texas employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Texas is a starting point, not a limit. 

HR services TriNet provides in Texas

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Employee Benefits
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options New York small businesses often can't reach on their own. 
Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help. 
Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet supports Texas businesses

Every Texas business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both. 

TriNet PEO

Is a co-employment solution for businesses where TriNet takes on much of the administration for PEO-sponsored benefits, workers’ compensation and payroll tax administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
Learn more about TriNet PEO

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record. 

Learn more about TriNet HR Plus.

What you get with either solution:

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account 
  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
Texas-specific support.
TriNet also helps Texas employers navigate:

Final pay. The Texas Payday Law outlines the procedures for private employers when paying final wages to an employee, including when the employer is allowed to deduct wages without the employee’s authorization. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.

Fair hiring. Texas does not have a “Ban the Box” law that limits what questions a business can ask of job candidates. However, some cities do have such laws. TriNet can provide you with best practices to help support your applications and interviews accordingly.

State payroll taxes. Texas has its own unemployment tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer unemployment taxes . 

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer

Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Texas businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Texas team grows. 

TriNet PEO pricing
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TriNet HR Plus pricing
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TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond. 

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work. 

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Texas companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Texas, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve. 

TriNet by the numbers

30
years in business, founded in 1988 
~$70B

 in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~ 323,000
worksite employees as of 12/31/2025
Businesses across Texas and the country count on TriNet for HR support.

What businesses say about TriNet

Before we started working with TriNet, we did our HR internally, and it was very cumbersome, time-consuming. Our software and our practices were somewhat outdated. We realized we needed a full-service HR solution like TriNet provides. The reason we selected TriNet was really the transparency in their fees. We didn't find that offering in other PEOs. We also really appreciated access to world-class benefits that we couldn't get on our own and the access to local support."
Brian Miller, President and CEO
Camp Fire First Texas, Fort Worth, TX
What was even more attractive about TriNet is that it allowed me as the HR leader to really develop engagement for our employees, talent attraction and retention, because we now had a suite of benefits that normally wouldn't be available to employees at a company of our size."
Gretchen Crist, Chief People and Culture Officer
Pet Honesty, Austin, TX
The TriNet platform has been very simple for us. It's very easy to work with. The beauty is we can pick up the phone anytime and get a person on the line very quickly to answer our questions. Payroll, PTO, there's so many things that come up. And the access and that customer experience really makes a difference for our day-to-day HR experience."
Dr. Aaron A. Ali, Co-Founder & CEO
MedtoMarket, Austin, TX

Resources for Texas employers

Guides and insights from TriNet's team, picked for Texas employers.
TriNet’s State of Work Report for South Central
TriNet’s State of Work Report for South Central

In the State of Work 2025: Southern Central, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.

Learn more
TriNet’s South Central Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
TriNet’s South Central Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally

2025 Southern Central workplace data reveals gaps between employer and employee perceptions on engagement, retention, AI adoption, and career growth.

Learn more
TriNet’s State of Work Podcast with Jasmin Weber (Southern Central)
TriNet’s State of Work Podcast with Jasmin Weber (Southern Central)

Join us as we explore the rapidly evolving world of search and AI with Jasmin Weber, Client Strategy Owner at DTC SEO Agency, an Austin-based firm helping direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands grow through organic search.

Learn more

Texas HR outsourcing FAQs

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Texas?

TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*. See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Can TriNet support my team outside Texas?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Texas, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

Plenty of Texas businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.

Can TriNet help manage Texas payroll taxes?

Yes. Texas has its own unemployment tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:

  • Administer Texas unemployment taxesas you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Texas
We run a trucking business in Texas. Which TriNet solution fits?
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
Does Texas require paid sick leave?

Texas doesn't have a broad state-level paid sick leave requirement the way some states do. Efforts by some cities to enact laws on paid sick leave have failed. However, this can present an opportunity for businesses competing for top talent.

TriNet can help Texas employers administer paid leave policies. We can also provide support in understanding and administering policies across varying states and local paid sick leave.

Does Texas require employers to offer a retirement plan?
Texas does not require private employers to offer a retirement savings program to employees. However, this is another area in which TriNet’s PEO services can help. We can give small and medium-size businesses access to a multiple employer 401(k) plan so you can offer a top-tier retirement savings program to your employees with fees that are generally below the industry average. And retirement benefits are still one of the first things job candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Texas and other states where you hire.
Does Texas have pay transparency requirements?
Texas does not have a state pay transparency law. But if you recruit remotely postings that reach candidates in states with pay transparency laws could still be covered by those states' rules. TriNet's HR professionals can help support multi-state employers with consistent hiring processes instead of juggling different rules posting by posting.
What is the Texas CROWN Act?

The Texas CROWN Act prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race such as braids, locs, twists. Additionally, it prohibits policies related to appearance, grooming, and dress that discriminate against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race.

TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements by providing best practices and expertise to support workplace policies, as well as training support to managers on relevant diversity, bias, and inclusion topics.

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your Texas business.
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