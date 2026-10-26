HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Texas
National resources. Texas support.
TriNet brings Texas businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From El Paso to Dallas to Houston, Texas companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
For Texas employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Texas is a starting point, not a limit.
HR services TriNet provides in Texas
How TriNet supports Texas businesses
Every Texas business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
TriNet PEO
TriNet HR Plus
An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
Final pay. The Texas Payday Law outlines the procedures for private employers when paying final wages to an employee, including when the employer is allowed to deduct wages without the employee’s authorization. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.
Fair hiring. Texas does not have a “Ban the Box” law that limits what questions a business can ask of job candidates. However, some cities do have such laws. TriNet can provide you with best practices to help support your applications and interviews accordingly.
State payroll taxes. Texas has its own unemployment tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer unemployment taxes .
Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Texas businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Texas team grows.
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Texas companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Texas, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
What businesses say about TriNet
Resources for Texas employers
Texas HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Texas, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Texas businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Yes. Texas has its own unemployment tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:
- Administer Texas unemployment taxesas you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Texas
Texas doesn't have a broad state-level paid sick leave requirement the way some states do. Efforts by some cities to enact laws on paid sick leave have failed. However, this can present an opportunity for businesses competing for top talent.
TriNet can help Texas employers administer paid leave policies. We can also provide support in understanding and administering policies across varying states and local paid sick leave.
The Texas CROWN Act prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race such as braids, locs, twists. Additionally, it prohibits policies related to appearance, grooming, and dress that discriminate against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race.
TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements by providing best practices and expertise to support workplace policies, as well as training support to managers on relevant diversity, bias, and inclusion topics.