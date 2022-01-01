TriNet is a professional employer organization (PEO) that helps free small to medium-size businesses (SMBs) from HR complexities in Austin and surrounding areas. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and more. Our HR professionals work to empower SMBs so they can focus on growing their business.
There are 2.8 million small businesses in Texas, which makes up 99.8% of all state businesses.
In Texas there are 4.8 million small business employees who make up 45.1% of the workforce across the state.
Austin ranks No. 2 in the nation for the highest percentage of women-owned startups, according to an analysis of nationwide data. The study by Seek Business Capital, which provides consulting services and loans to small businesses, found that 32.7 percent of startups in Austin -- 1,433 startups -- are owned by women.
TriNet provides a full range of HR services to help streamline HR administration and attract the talent you need to succeed. Our Austin office is located in the Riata Corporate Park, just a short drive north of downtown. With convenient access to Interstate 183, we are easily accessible to SMBs and many well-known technology firms.
Address
12331-B Riata Trace Parkway
Building 4 Suite 300
Austin, TX 78727
As your company grows, so do your challenges. Small and medium-size businesses in Austin face unique HR challenges that can disrupt the flow of productivity. By partnering with TriNet, you’ll gain access to HR experts who can help you keep your business efficient and compliant. You can also get 24/7 support with an HR generalist.* Our human resource services include HR consulting, access to employee benefits, payroll services and more.
HR Expertise: Our mission is to power business success with incredible HR solutions. Rely on our industry-specialized team of HR experts to help you tackle your HR needs. When you free yourself from HR complexities, you can focus on growing your business.
Employee Benefits: Access to a wide array of benefits helps you compete, acquire and retain top talent. TriNet provides your employees and their families with comprehensive benefits plans from regional and national insurance carriers that help keep workers happy and healthy.
Risk Mitigation: Protect your business and gain confidence that complex employment-related regulations are handled. With access to TriNet’s compliance experts, you’ll gain industry-specialized guidance to help mitigate risk.
TriNet provides payroll administration services to SMBs throughout Texas. With our simple online processing platform, you can manage your payroll, adhere to evolving tax regulations, gain access to risk mitigation strategies and comply with industry-specific requirements. To save time and energy, simplify your timecards with our Time & Attendance software. You can also download the TriNet Mobile app so your employees can access information on their paychecks, TriNet-sponsored benefits and time off anytime, anywhere.
Your business is unique, just like your industry. TriNet understands that different businesses require different HR expertise. That’s why we offer industry-specific solutions to solve common SMB issues. Whether you’re a nonprofit or a financial firm, our HR consultants are ready to help you on the issues that are unique to your industry.
