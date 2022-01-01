With TriNet’s mobile app for iOS and Android, you can check information related to your pay―earnings, direct deposits, next payday, pay history, and even a detailed breakdown of taxes, deductions and YTD totals. You can also compare paychecks to see what changed from your last pay period, as well as access W-2 and W-4 forms and select pay stubs to send via email. The app even helps you stay current on expense reports by letting you monitor approvals for submitted expenses.