TriNet Mobile

Access real-time pay, benefits and time off anywhere you go.

App Store   Google Play

Onboard Easily and Conveniently

Your new employees can complete core onboarding tasks easily and conveniently with TriNet Mobile. Fill out time-sensitive forms and set up preferred methods of payment right away. You’ll also be able to set up TriNet platform login information and security settings on the go .

onboarding employees made simple with TriNet Mobile

View Paycheck Information

With TriNet’s mobile app for iOS and Android, you can check information related to your pay―earnings, direct deposits, next payday, pay history, and even a detailed breakdown of taxes, deductions and YTD totals. You can also compare paychecks to see what changed from your last pay period, as well as access W-2 and W-4 forms and select pay stubs to send via email. The app even helps you stay current on expense reports by letting you monitor approvals for submitted expenses.

View paycheck information

Benefits at a Glance

Access your TriNet-sponsored benefits information right on the TriNet Mobile app. See details on medical, life, disability, flexible spending and telehealth accounts for you and your covered family members in one convenient location that’s with you wherever you go.

Benefits at a glance

Manage Time Off

View your available vacation balance and history, request and schedule time off and check your company holidays. Managers receive time off request notification and may review and approve with just a few clicks.

Manage Time Off

Your Workforce Data is Just a Few Clicks Away

Access HR admin capabilities directly on our mobile app. Managers and administrators with assigned permissions can quickly and conveniently view their employee information including payroll, compensation and TriNet-sponsored benefits, any time, from anywhere.

TriNet mobile app admin capabilities

Claim Discounts

Access popular deals from the TriNet Marketplace from your phone. Claim offers on technology products, groceries, fitness and more.

Claim Discounts

Seamlessly Log In

TriNet mobile is quick and easy. Just log in using Face ID or your fingerprint on your iOS or Android device.



Download it now

Download TriNet Mobile App

Customer Stories

The technology that powers TriNet is a really great feature and it makes simple things really quick and easy, and I know everyone here appreciates it.
Tim Miklaucic
Founder & CEO, Cordoba Music Group
View All Stories
Tim Miklaucic, Founder & CEO, Cordoba Music Group
