"I’ve been a TriNet employee in one form or another since 1997—across about six or seven different companies―so I brought TriNet to ShotSpotter because one of the things I didn't want to worry about is kind of blocking and tackling with respect to employee engagement and benefits."
Ralph Clark
President and CEO of ShotSpotter
We support your business the way we support ours
Reviews featured on TrustRadius
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.