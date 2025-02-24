Gain the freedom to focus on your business with full-service HR solutions from TriNet.

  • Access to competitive benefits offering
  • Streamlined HR administration
  • Extensive industry-focused and multi-state expertise
  • PEO clients saw a 20% reduction in employee turnover*
  • 98% of PEO clients would recommend a PEO to an SMB colleague*


*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary
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Comprehensive HR
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HR Expertise

Talent Management
Dedicated Team
Employee Support
Strategic Services
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Benefit Options

Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
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Payroll Services

Online Payroll Processing
Payroll Specialists
Tax Administration
Self-Service Platform
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Risk Mitigation

Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
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Technology Platform

Mobile App
Real-Time Data Insights
Self-Service Tools

Don’t just take our word for it.

Cybriant
Dagne Dover
Equilend
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Happiest Baby
Joan Creative
Mammoth biosciences
MJFF
Mike's Hot Honey
MTI
ODA
Urogne
Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter
"I’ve been a TriNet employee in one form or another since 1997—across about six or seven different companies―so I brought TriNet to ShotSpotter because one of the things I didn't want to worry about is kind of blocking and tackling with respect to employee engagement and benefits."
Ralph Clark
President and CEO of ShotSpotter
Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter

We support your business with award-winning expertise.

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB) - Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2 - Highest User Adoption Summer 2025

G2

Highest User Adoption Summer
G2 - Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group - Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius Top Rated 2025

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2025
Reviews featured on TrustRadius
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.