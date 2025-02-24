Gain the freedom to focus on your business with full-service HR solutions from TriNet.
- Access to competitive benefits offering
- Streamlined HR administration
- Extensive industry-focused and multi-state expertise
- PEO clients saw a 20% reduction in employee turnover*
- 98% of PEO clients would recommend a PEO to an SMB colleague*
*National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2018-2019. Individual business results may vary
Want to Learn More?
Comprehensive HR
Benefit Options
Premium-Level Plans
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
National and Regional Insurance Carrier Policies
Compliance Support
Risk Mitigation
Compliance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
Best Practices Guidance
Workplace Safety
Employment Practices Liability Insurance
Don’t just take our word for it.
"I’ve been a TriNet employee in one form or another since 1997—across about six or seven different companies―so I brought TriNet to ShotSpotter because one of the things I didn't want to worry about is kind of blocking and tackling with respect to employee engagement and benefits."
Ralph Clark
President and CEO of ShotSpotter
We support your business with award-winning expertise.
Newsweek
America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
US News & World Report
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2025 & 2026
TIME
America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek
#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
G2
Highest User Adoption Summer
G2
Users Love Us
The Business Intelligence Group
Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice Award 2026
TrustRadius
Top Rated 2025
Reviews featured on TrustRadius
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.