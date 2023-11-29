From the first notes of the Mzansi Choir to the last speaker on the third day, the fourth year of our hybrid event offered more inspiration and expertise than ever about what matters to business, and wowed virtual and in-person attendees alike. Click below to enjoy the sessions.
Beautiful, energetic harmonies fill the air as we begin the fourth year of TriNet PeopleForce. The Mzansi Youth Choir joins us from Johannesburg, South Africa to kick off day one.
TriNet’s CEO discusses the latest news for SMBs including why businesses will work best with AI when they pair it with leadership, vison and passion, how to collaborate with the now global talent pool and why the overall mood is optimistic for SMBs.
Hear the launch announcement for TriNet’s new, data-driven newsletter designed for SMBs, which uses data suited to patterns aligned with small and medium-size business trends. Look for it later this year.
What should entrepreneurs look for when seeking VC capital? How should they prepare? Find out in this informative discussion with two veteran VC investors who explain what details to consider and what to expect.
Many SMBs are not taking full advantage of tax credits available to them. Experts from TriNet break down the types of credits available, such as R&D (research and development) tax credit and how they can be used to fund their business.
Explore the sources, causes, impacts and recommendations on HR debt. Causes explored are poor processes, lack of useful HR data and poor communication. Impacts include loss of productivity, employee turnover and negative impact on employee morale.
An inspiring discussion with the SBA Administrator about how powerfully small and medium-size businesses have come back since the pandemic with aid from SBA—including the highest growth in the world. Learn about the programs that can help your business.
What is your global growth potential? Talent shortages and distributed workforces have unlocked business growth around the world. Now even small businesses can compliantly hire, recruit and onboard talent in 180 countries—and do it affordably.
AI is everywhere. We use it in marketing, treasury and HR. But with progress comes uncertainty. This session dives into some of the ways we’re seeing AI technology impacting HR—from recruiting, hiring, professional development and beyond.
Explore the opportunities around AI across organizations and how TriNet has invested in the new technology. Some of the challenges highlighted are avoiding bias, the need for diverse data and expertise, and knowing where to start.
Hear the results of the SMB survey commissioned by TriNet. Find out how optimistic leaders are for revenue and profit growth given the macro-economic climate. Get insight on business challenges and changes, as well as planned investment areas.
Gain an expert perspective on the concept of upskilling. Learn what skills need attention, the types of roles that could benefit from upskilling and the impact it has on the modern workplace.
Get the latest report on consumer trends. What will AI do to and for us? Why has Ozempic soared in popularity? Have inflation and unemployment decelerated? How satisfied are people in life? Hear valuable data points broken out by generational divides.
Concerned about AI? This discussion could change your mind. Hear why disruption can be a good thing, how AI could free up humans to do more innovative and creative work, and why there’s an upside to the Bubonic Plague (surprise: it’s your job).
Hear how José uses his own immigrant background to help others find financial stability in the U.S. He discusses marginalization, inclusion and the hope that no matter how bleak the headlines are, human potential will always shine brighter.
Starting with her own story of trafficking, Dr. Bello explains her path to founding More Too Life, the role fathers play in preventing violence against women, why survivors make great employees, and the innovations in mental health she’s helped create.
From pediatrician to educator to author to inventor, Dr. Karp has embarked on a mission to save 3,500 babies who die each year from SIDS. His invention, SNOO, helps infants sleep longer and more safely, helping parents to sleep better as well.
Learn about changes in U.S. non-compete and non-disparagement agreements as well as jurisdictional changes in workplace accommodations. Topics also include federal, state and local trends and proposed regulations around caregiving flexibility and AI.
A discussion on how ethics in today’s economy impacts the bottom line of the workplace. Learn how SMBs can endure the fray of the new ethics economy—from flexible work options, the Me Too movement, climate change and more
Hear why moving fast and breaking things should not apply to AI—moving fast with intent should. Leaders must decide what values they’re bringing into this new age. Greed is not one of those values; but building trust is. And setting up guardrails is key.
80% of people prefer to manage their healthcare online. See how companies are elevating the employee benefits experience with personalized technology. Learn about current gaps in the employee benefits space and how to meet your employees where they are.
Dan Frommer, editor in chief for the New Consumer, holds a Q&A session following his mainstage discussion covering the five big topics around AI, impact on diet drugs, digital natives and TikTok, sentiment on the economy and life satisfaction.
How do you bring your whole self to work? Alex discusses the gap between professional development and mental wellbeing in the workplace. Learn how to approach mental wellbeing in the workplace through a flexible, human centric and personalized lens.
Nicole created the authentic touch-point shopping experience she wanted in the brand for Ring Concierge. She also discusses the importance of storytelling for social media and TikTok’s influences on the shift to a video-first marketing strategy.
Are you putting your HR efforts in the right place? Where should you be focusing your attention? Amy shares insights into what you should consider. She discusses compensation philosophy, restructuring, flexible work options and goal-setting.
The impact of AI on accounting has allowed speed to merge with accuracy and affordability. Learn how generative AI like ChatGPT can assist with real-time accounting; where AI can perform 80% of accounting tasks while 20% still requires humans.
AI can make it easier to access and understand healthcare benefits. This enlightening discussion with two experts explains how that works for both consumers and business owners and everything we will get out of it.
After dealing with the Covid crisis, Dr. Cohen found himself uniquely suited to deal with the mental health epidemic that followed. Hear how the solution began by using crisis management skills and AI tools which ultimately emerged as Talkspace.
Thoughts, strategies and recommendations on how HR professionals can facilitate change and overcome resistance. Topics include the importance of formal and informal communication, learning agility and why change is not a spectator sport.
TriNet PeopleForce hosts its first pitch competition! Watch six incredible founders pitch their startups to four venture capital firms in a live competition and see who wins the prize of $10,000 in TriNet credits.
Learn how to have the conversations that drive learning and use new AI tools to simplify training modules. The discussion includes how to use learning and development to drive engagement with your employees. A lively Q&A with the audience follows.
Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet Creativity is necessary in every business and every trade. But how do you unleash the creativity of your team? It starts with creating safety and expecting creativity. It also helps to be true to oneself and encourage others to do the same.
Hear how Zap Surgical is expanding advanced medical technologies by using targeted radiation to change brain circuits and help cure mental health issues like depression and addiction. Did we tell you he made the coolest medical device ever created?