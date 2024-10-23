Cover essential HR tasks for the end of the year, such as reviewing employee records, updating policies, and preparing for audits.
As the end of the year approaches, now is the perfect time to ensure your HR team is ready to meet critical compliance requirements. Join us for our upcoming event, Year-End HR Compliance Checklist, where we’ll guide you through essential HR tasks, including employee record reviews, policy updates, and audit preparation.
In this session, you will learn how to:
In the 2024 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use.
Understanding all HR administration costs and figuring out how to rein them in can help boost your bottom line without sacrificing productivity.
You don’t have to shoulder HR tasks alone. Our expansive range of services and expertise lifts the burden of HR, so you can redirect your focus where it matters most—growing your business and culture.
From risk mitigation to payroll processing, access to benefits and HR guidance, it takes a lot to keep your business running smoothly. Let us help—here’s how: