14 Important KPIs Every Small Business Should Track

Small business owners should track metrics and key performance indicators based on overall goals and long-term vision. In doing so, you can better understand what's working and what's not, allowing you to change your strategic plan to better align with long-term business success. Some of the most crucial small business metrics and KPIs businesses should track include the following.

1. Revenue Growth

This falls under key financial metrics and KPIs that can provide SMBs with essential information on business health and momentum over time. It measures how much your business's income increases over a specific period (monthly, quarterly or annually).

How to track it : (Current Period Revenue –Previous Period Revenue) ÷ Previous Period Revenue × 100

: (Current Period Revenue –Previous Period Revenue) ÷ Previous Period Revenue × 100 Example: If revenue grows from $50,000 to $60,000 in one quarter, your revenue growth is 20%.

2. Gross Profit Margin

This allows you to determine how much of the revenue you profit from, after subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS). COGS includes any direct costs associated with producing the goods or services a business sells, including raw materials, manufacturing costs, overhead and the cost of labor. It's one of the common KPIs to measure efficiency.

How to track it: (Revenue – COGS) ÷ Revenue × 100

(Revenue – COGS) ÷ Revenue × 100 Example: If your revenue is $100,000 and your COGS is $60,000, your gross profit margin is 40%.

3. Net Profit Margin

Net profit is the amount of profit that's left after deducting all business expenses. This is one of the KPIs that can help you determine the long-term success of your business.

How to track it: NetProfit ÷ Revenue × 100

NetProfit ÷ Revenue × 100 Example: If you earn $20,000 in net profit on $100,000 in revenue, your net profit margin is 20%.

4. Cash Flow

Cash flow is the total amount of money (cash and cash equivalents) transferred into and out of a business. To monitor this, it's recommended that SMBs keep monthly or weekly cash flow statements and review them regularly to identify any issues.

5. Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

This represents the amount of money (on average) it costs to acquire a new customer. It's measured through sales and marketing costs.

How to track it: Total Sales and Marketing Costs ÷ Number of New Customers Acquired

Total Sales and Marketing Costs ÷ Number of New Customers Acquired Example: If you spend $2,000 on marketing and gain 50 new customers, your CAC is $40.

6. Customer Lifetime Value (CLV or LTV)

This represents the total revenue expected from a customer over their relationship with your business.

How to track it: Average Purchase Value × Purchase Frequency × Customer Lifespan

Average Purchase Value × Purchase Frequency × Customer Lifespan Example: If customers spend $100 monthly for 12 months, CLTV is $1,200.

7. Operating Expenses Ratio

This is a financial metric to track the operational efficiency of an SMB. It shows you the proportion of revenue spent on operational costs and can help with budgeting and cost control.

How to track it: Operating Expenses ÷ Revenue × 100

Operating Expenses ÷ Revenue × 100 Example: If your monthly expenses are $30,000 and revenue is $100,000, your operating expense ratio is 30%.

8. Inventory Turnover

This is a leading KPI to measure how quickly inventory is sold and replaced. It can help you better understand your SMB's efficiency in managing its goods.

How to track it: COGS ÷ Average Inventory

COGS ÷ Average Inventory Example: If your annual COGS is $200,000 and your average inventory is $50,000, your inventory turnover is 4.

9. Accounts Receivable Turnover

This KPI can help you understand how well your SMB handles debt collection and credit management. It measures how quickly you collect payments from customers who purchase on credit or clients with outstanding invoices.

How to track it: Net Credit Sales ÷ Average Accounts Receivable

Net Credit Sales ÷ Average Accounts Receivable Example: If credit sales total $150,000 and average receivables are $30,000, your turnover ratio is 5.

10. Website Traffic

This is more of a marketing metric that allows you to calculate other key elements of your marketing strategies. It counts the number of users who visit your website. You can use tools to help determine the success of a digital marketing effort. For example, seeing a 20% increase in monthly website visits can help indicate that you're doing something right.

11. Conversion Rate

The conversion rate is a stronger KPI when identifying sales performance, as it shows the percentage of website visitors who take a desired action (i.e., make a purchase or sign up for your email list).

How to track it: (Conversions ÷ Total Visitors) × 100

(Conversions ÷ Total Visitors) × 100 Example: If 100 out of 2,000 visitors make a purchase, your conversion rate is 5%.

12. Customer Retention Rate

This is the percentage of employees who continue doing business with you over a specific period.

How to track it: ((Customers at End – New Customers) ÷ Customers at Start) ×100

((Customers at End – New Customers) ÷ Customers at Start) ×100 Example: If you start with 200 customers, add 50 new ones, and end with 220, your retention rate is 85%.

13. Employee Productivity

This is one of the most critical businesses KPIs, as it can give you strong insight into your workforce. High productivity typically equates to higher employee satisfaction, lowering turnover. Depending on your industry, it can be a bit trickier to track. One formula is:

How to track it: Output (e.g., revenue or completed tasks) ÷ Number of Employees or Hours Worked

Output (e.g., revenue or completed tasks) ÷ Number of Employees or Hours Worked Example: If a team of 5 generates $100,000 in one month, the average productivity per employee is $20,000.

14. Social Media Engagement

Many small businesses don't focus on marketing KPIs, but social media engagement is becoming increasingly important. Specifically, this KPI reflects how actively users interact with your content through likes, shares, comments and follows.

How to track it: Use platform analytics to measure engagement rate: (Engagements ÷ Impressions or Followers) × 100

Use platform analytics to measure engagement rate: (Engagements ÷ Impressions or Followers) × 100 Example: If a post has 1,000 views and 50 interactions, the engagement rate is 5%.

How to Choose the Right KPIs for Your Business

You don't need to meticulously track every KPI to understand your business's progress. In fact, choosing the wrong ones can lead to wasted effort and misleading insights. Some tips to help you choose which metrics to track include the following:

Align KPIs with your strategic goals; identify your business objectives and track KPIs based on those. Track revenue growth and customer acquisition if you want to grow your business. Track operating expense ratios and inventory turnover if you want to increase efficiency.

Focus on actionable metrics that highlight gaps, resource allocation or marketing success.

Consider your industry and business model; retail businesses may prioritize inventory, while e-commerce companies should focus on conversion rates.

Don't overcomplicate it. Start with five to ten KPIs and see how things go.

Reassess your needs regularly. Review KPIs quarterly or annually to determine whether they still support your goals.

