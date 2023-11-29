Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective

Katrina Faessel:

We are very excited for you to hear from some of our current TriNet PEO customers. Our customers will be sharing firsthand accounts of their PEO experience and why it works for them, as well as taking a few of your questions. Please help me welcome to the virtual stage Erin McGinty, Divisional Vice President, Health and Welfare Services, TriNet, Shrijata Basu Saha, Director of Human Resources, iMerit, and Justine Tiger, Director of People Operations, Statista.

Erin McGinty:

Hi, welcome to the PEO Edge. I'm Erin McGinty. We have an exciting panel of TriNet customers who will share their real-life experiences and the highs and lows of using a PEO. I would like to start today with introducing our panelists to you. How about Shri, we start with you.

Shrijata Basu Saha:

Thanks Erin. So, my name is Shrijata Basu Saha, but everybody calls me Shri, and I work with iMerit. I've been working with iMerit for more than five and a half years now. I have a global role while I take care of the operations for America's anemia region. I also globally take care of the centers of excellence globally for iMerit.

A little bit about iMerit, just to put things into perspective. iMerit is actually a leading AI data solutions company in the computer vision, natural language processing and content services space. We provide technology and solutions to Fortune 500 companies and a wide area of industries like say, medical AI, agricultural AI, geospatial, government, financial services, technology, and on and on.

We are headquartered in the U.S., but we are a global company, so we have large teams in India, Bhutan, EMEA and Americas. We have a small team in Canada, that's why we call it Americas that way. And we are a 10-year-old company. We started with one, I think 88 people out of which 147 people are still working with us, and we grew up to 5,000 people, out of which 2,900 people are experts in computer vision and NLP. And the best thing or the closest thing to my heart is we are a very diverse company and inclusive. We have maintained over 50% of women participation in the overall company for all over 10 years. At this moment, we are at 52% women, 48% men.

Erin:

Wow. Thank you. Thanks for being here. And Tiger, welcome.

Justine Tiger:

Hi, thank you. Shri, love those facts. So my name is Justine Tiger, but I go by Tiger. Obviously, it's a lot cooler. Statista, we are a global market research company. So we are actually located in Germany and we have about I think it's 13 now. We actually just opened up last year in India. So, it's 13 offices worldwide. So, I am the director of people operations for the Americas. So we are headquartered in New York, we cover Canada, U.S. and all of Latin America. Globally, we have about 1,500 people and then we have about 100 people who sit in the Americas.

Erin:

Wow. Well, thanks for being here. Very excited to talk to both of you today. You know, a PEO can be a game changer for businesses when they're looking to streamline their HR operations or mitigate compliance risks and improve their overall workforce management. But it can be a scary change. So I want to thank you for being here to talk about your insights as it relates to working with a PEO. So Shri, I started with you first. I'll be kind and I'll move to Tiger first this time. How's that?

Tiger:

Thank you so much. Thank you.

Erin:

So Tiger, how has partnering with a PEO positively impacted your business operations and your overall efficiencies?

Tiger:

Yeah, quite a bit actually. So we, Statista is new to TriNet. We joined TriNet last July. We went live. So we were actually with a previous PEO. And the switch from that previous PEO is like night and day. So it is very important what you're looking for in a PEO when you make that switch. For us, a lot of what TriNet has, our old PEO didn't. So, TriNet has an EAP whereas we had a separate one from our PEO.

Time tracking, it was the same thing. So, bringing everything under one house has really helped my role specifically because I am over four different parts of the business. I'm IT, operations. I know, crazy. I'm definitely a tech nerd over here. So IT, operations, HR and talent. So, yeah, we only have one person per part of the business. So, I have one person in HR underneath me. So, having a partner that can fully support you, especially on the compliance side, has taken a huge weight off my shoulders.

Erin:

You know, it's interesting what you say, too, because HR, a lot of people who, and I have an HR background, so I can speak from an HR perspective. I think sometimes PEOs are most scary to someone in the HR profession because they may feel like, "Hey, this company is going to come in and take over my role." Yeah. And that's the opposite, right? It's more about being a partner. And especially when there's just two of you, you need all the help you can get.

Tiger:

Yeah, it's hard to keep track and I know we'll probably get into this later, but it's hard to keep track of, you know, U.S. state law. We got 50 states, and I am one person and she, the person underneath me, our HR business partner, she's just coming up in HR, you know. We're teaching her the ropes. So we really, truly wanted a partner and support was number one for us. So, it's really helped a lot.

Erin:

Awesome. Awesome. Shri, how about you? How's it impacted your business operations and efficiency?

Shri:

See, I think one thing that's common between us and Statista is that we moved from a larger PEO to TriNet. I mean, it was a giant. When I came in into iMerit, it was already in the PEO, we had, I think, 10 or 12 people and we grew to a little over 100 people in the last five years. We jumped ship about three and a half years back or so to TriNet. There are two things that I would say, I mean, as a whole, obviously PEO helps, because like Justine said, we have a very, very small team.

I have just two people, right? And that covers everything, which is U.S., Canada. In EMEA, I have UK, Spain, we have Germany, we have consultants across the globe, we have Turkey, all of that, right? Now with this region, U.S. is the largest, which is about 80 plus, it moves between 80 and 100, and I have one dedicated person who sits out of our office in New Orleans because I want the person to focus on, you know, HR connects, relationship building, so that people can just walk up to her and speak about things that matter on a day-to-day basis, where I know from TriNet that I will get reminders to close things to make sure working in 20 states out of which one is California, itself is equivalent to 10 states most probably.

It is very, very important that you have people always supporting you and reminding you to do things that need compliances and I would obviously want to stress that while I have worked in PEO and non PEO it depends, I mean, for TriNet, when we moved from the previous PEO to TriNet, the TriNet team was really awesome. They handheld me through the whole process, showed us how much we are saving every year when we move, how much of the benefits was getting affected and all of that. I mean, it was such a wonderful experience to move through. It took us some time because it was large movement. But also my experience through maneuvering that page.

Erin:

Yeah, that's wonderful. It's always good when you have a wonderful onboarding experience, it really sets the stage for sure. So I'm glad to hear that.

Tiger:

It makes all the difference. Yeah.

Erin:

It does. Yeah. And Tiger, how has it helped you navigate? You were starting to get into this. So, that's great because my next question leads right into it. The complex HR, you know, there's the HR compliance requirements through the United States. Every state's unique. You know, Shri mentioned California, which is unique in itself. How does working with the PEO help you with that and to mitigate potential risk?

Tiger:

Yeah, so with TriNet specifically, and I'm going to probably keep saying that because our last PEO didn't cover things like this. Okay. With TriNet specifically, we are notified immediately when there is a change and a law no matter what, right? So just like Shri, we actually have people in 25 different states. So we're all over the U.S. and things change at the drop of a hat. Everybody in HR knows that. Getting notified immediately, it saves so much time because I don't have to rely on myself and my HR business partner to do the research and I don't need to spend money on outside counsel, right? So it is a huge difference. So we're saving time and money and by not having to focus on the, we'll call it the complexities because it is state law, right, and the law, I can now focus on things that will make Statista, Inc. better instead of making sure that we are compliant in every single area of the business.

Erin:

Right. Yeah, because HR is so much more than making sure you follow the law, right? And every company has their own belief as it comes to culture and your core values. And so being able to focus on that rather than, "Am I being compliant in Tennessee for some new paid leave law?"

Shri, how about you?

Shri:

Yeah, I think I would echo what Justine just said. No, Tiger just said, sorry about that.

Erin:

That's what Tiger's for.

Tiger:

Call for my government name. It's okay.

Shri:

You know, I'll give you a recent example. Out of all states, Colorado, which is, I mean, it's one of the quietest states about changing. They recently changed their, you know, base payers and how the tech exempt and nonexempt, you know, this thing, the salary level was, and we had an exempt employee and a nonexempt employee, both in Colorado. And they actually moved from our new audience office and started working remote. This person was an assistant manager and was an exempt. And she was just at the borderline. You know, TriNet like reminded me every week because we had to take some decisions. Right? So do we move her to exempt to be nonexempt? Or do we change the salary? How will it look internally to, you know, from a parity perspective for the same role across the rest of the things?

I could focus on that because I was not thinking about what are the exact laws, right? I'm not going in and checking. Okay, what is the exact thing? Because TriNet gave me everything and said, "Hey, these are the things right?" And we will automatically, to make sure that you are compliant, we will automatically make sure that this is changed while you figure things out. I'm just giving an example. And this happens for over and over again. Like in California, the number of sick days change, right, what you can move over.

Now we have a policy that, you know, we will not differentiate between states and we give the same benefits to everybody across all the states, to keep things simple. So we had to go back and change our policy. We had to go back and change the communication. And I could focus on that with a small team because TriNet was like making sure that I am compliant. I am not sitting down and rehearsing, going through all the nitty gritties of it. And I go back and ask questions, very immediate response, very clear responses. It just helps me decide which way we are wanting to move, right?

Erin:

Right. The paid leave laws are changing at a rapid pace. It's like, I feel like every day a new to Colorado's one, I think Oregon's a recent one. You know, there's a lot of change when it comes to these laws. And if you have a corporate philosophy that you're going to go with the richest, well, then you got to keep up and you may not want to be a researcher. I don't know about you two, but I don't love research since college. I don't want to do it anymore.

Shri:

And the problem with research, Erin, is that you are doing it on your own. You can put in things, but there's no one to actually validate it. But I know when it's coming from TriNet, it's been validated and made sure that the right information, you know, I know with Gen AI and with Google and all that stuff with things, you know, with us easily available, we can get the information. But the validity of the information or how it helps, it's still, you know, sometimes difficult to maneuver legal stuff, legal voting. TriNet makes it easy for us to read through and focus on what actually matters in the whole law that has been passed, right?

Erin:

Well, that's a good point, right? Because not everything you read on the internet is true. Fun fact.

Tiger:

I'm going to actually carry off what Shri said. So we actually had the same thing. Of course with like paid leave and everything, but with base salaries. So the minimum annual for base salaries in New York just changed. And of course, they switch it automatically. Right, but I make the budget, but I need to report that budget to people above me. So with the emails that the notifications that TriNet gives us, I can just forward the email and I know what it means, right? But it is so easily put out for and explained to people who don't know what it means, like my CEO, you know, so that's, I really appreciate the way, of course, the notifications that they happen, how quickly they do, but the way that everything is laid out, plain, simple.

Erin:

Yeah, it's like your backup, right? You just trust me, doesn't work for everyone. So trust me with this document that says, "these laws have changed" is helpful. Yeah. I love that. Love that. So Shri, can you share specific examples of how the company has benefited from the employee benefits and perks through using a PEO?

Shri:

Absolutely.

Erin:

Benefits is always fun. That's what I do.

Shri:

Yeah. Oh my god. I think, one, we don't need a benefit consultant internal to us, right? I can just go to TriNet and ask 200 questions and, you know, bless her heart, Serena is like really patient with me sometimes. I kind of, you know, "What is happening? Why can't we do that? Why can't we do midway there?" So many questions and, you know, benefit representatives have been really patient with us. That's the first thing. Plus, we get benefit of a much, much, much larger company. We could not have afforded it. We had this issue even in our previous PEO.

The benefit choices, the medical plans that is there, I don't think we could get it with our size of the company, right? Working with TriNet makes it available, not just to our current employees, but also to candidates who apply, right? Because it's like we are, I mean, while we are a large company globally, we still have, we are not like a large company in U.S., right? We are less than 100. We get benefit of, I don't know, 5,000 to 50,000 people that was down and we can still manage to do it. And what happens is because the average age of our workforce is on the lower side, what we have seen is TriNet had made it really, really helpful is that we have seen very little hikes compared to what we the general industry high case from year on year benefit, and TriNet has actually helped us to maneuver through it, saying that what, how can we push? How can we ask people to do regular checkups? What are the things that helps us to reduce cost over year on year? Right?

Because not always we can absorb all the costs, right? Some of the cost is passed on to the employees for this thing. But we still, as a company, the whole accessibility to so many plans, diverse plans, and depending upon where you are, we have a very diverse workforce, right? Just not from a gender perspective, but also from how we hire, where people are placed, what they do. It caters to the whole framework for all our diverse teams, and I can tell you for one, that I have got so many, you know, create feedback from employees about this when we moved. So, one, obviously the support.

Next is the availability of these benefits, right? And the ease of, I should not forget the platform, the ease of doing it. If I'm not doing anything every year, this thing, it's so easy. There's somebody to guide you through the platform. Even if you are not a tech person, it is so simple to pull in the report, see the comparison. They give you everything that you need. The platform helps, right? And obviously the support to the employees. Even if I am not following up, TriNet is there following up with the employees to make sure that they are there.

Erin:

Good, good. And did you say Sabrina you work with?

Shri:

Yes.

Erin:

Yeah, she's on my team. I'll have to send her this.

Tiger:

And then Tiger, how about you? Yeah, so I'm actually going to basically say the same thing that Shri did.

Erin:

That's okay.

Tiger:

So we are very diverse as well. Like, we are a company that prides ourselves on the different people that we have and the different cultures, the different backgrounds, everything. With our old PEO, we only had four plans to choose from. That's to fit in a hundred different people under four plans. And they were basically, they were all EPOs. So, under TriNet, depending on the region that you live in, I love how it's specific to that. And there's 10 plus plans in some regions on health, vision and dental. So it was huge. And the price varies depending on the region that you live in.

Well, of course, I mean, you live in New York, you're going to write a little bit more in the South where I'm at. I don't pay as much because of the region that I live in. So, same with Shri, we heard such good feedback on the benefits specifically and what we now offer as a company. The support is the main thing for me because before you deal with a lot of fires, right, in HR and people and everything, you have to deal with so many fires. When you get to the director level, you probably know this, you got to start thinking about what's next. Like, we need people to help us with the what's now so we can focus on what's next. And before, I was not able to get that. It was very hard for our employees to reach out to that PEO specifically, but under TriNet, our employees now know you just go right to TriNet. Don't even talk to Tiger. Don't even talk to Tiger. Just go right to TriNet. I'm not here. I don't exist when it comes to benefits.

So, it's made such a huge difference, I would say, in my daily responsibilities and in our HR business partners and in our employees. I mean, my whole job is to make this is how I view people operations. It's to make our employees happy, right? It's made them feel special. It's to make them feel comfortable. You spend 80% of your time at work, right? So you've got to make it enjoyable for them and it really starts with what you put into them and health benefits, you need to have them. So that's where I believe it starts. And the difference between our old PEO and TriNet with the amount that is offered has made just a world of difference in the past seven, eight months.

Erin:

Yeah. And then, I mean, if you think about it too, from the happy employee perspective, silence is great, right? No one's saying anything, everything's working. But when it's not, then you need your employees to trust that you're working with companies that you trust. And so everything has to work perfectly together. Otherwise, they start to lose faith in you and your business. And so that is very important. And one of the things we love to say on my team is, "benefits are personal" and they really are, they're unique to each person. Whatever your situation is, whether you're having a year without a lot going on and thank goodness you have the security, but when you need them, you need them. So, you don't want to hear that somebody's not having a successful experience when they really truly need that level of care.

Shri:

Yeah, absolutely. And, you know, one more thing I would like really highlight here is TriNet is flexible to hear right? So if like, we had a couple of cases, I think, where, you know, employees forgot to add their newborn to within the 30 days, right? In our previous PEO, they would not listen. They would just not listen, right, that it is a tough time for the parents for 30 days, right? It is difficult. It's not like somebody would want to do it purposefully, right? TriNet actually has given us opportunity to, you know, submit, appeals to clear all of them, they have allowed us to find spaces where, you know, where those exceptions arise. It's very important that you listen, right? If you are doing just a checkmark, tick mark job, then most probably it's okay, it's still okay. But what makes you, where you add value is where you go out of your way and help those exceptions, right?

Erin:

Yeah. Well, I'm glad to hear we're good listeners. That's important. So Shri, how is how has outsourcing HR responsibilities to a PEO allowed you to focus more on your business objectives and your strategic initiatives?

Shri:

I touched about this point, I think, a little bit earlier that I have only 2% for the operations part of it. I mean, for the CEO and others, but for the whole region, right? It's a massive region, right? It's Americas, EMEA, Turkey, which is, like Europe and each has different this thing. Now with the largest chunk of employees being in U.S., and I don't have to think about the regular transactional requirements, be it payroll. Sorry, there goes the siren. So part of staying close to a fire station.

Erin:

Thank god we have fire stations. It's a good sound. Somebody's getting rescued.

Shri:

Yeah. So we're just two people and one person who is dedicatedly in a location to help because that office is where most of our delivery people are. I don't have to think about the regular mundane tick mark job, right? Because there will be somebody in payroll to reach out. "Hey, have you put everything down? Did you check anything? Did you review?" There's somebody who reviews the payroll for us and make sure that we are not putting something awkward somewhere, right?

Erin:

An extra zero that shouldn't be there. Oh my god, yeah, right.

Shri:

So, there is a regular check and balance, which you do for me. If I needed, if I did not have a PEO, I would have at least five other team members, right? Because even if you are small, you would still need a benefit administrator. You would still need a compliance administrator. You would still need somebody to do just payroll, right? The payroll activity itself is a whole month's job, right, where I run payroll, I think, twice in U.S., twice a month in Canada, and another once a month across other regions in India. So with two weeks, well, you can imagine, it's still easy. It's not like everybody was working 12 hours a day. We are not, right?

Erin:

Why not?

Shri:

Sometimes? Not sometimes.

Erin:

Not all the time.

Shri:

No, not all the time. Right? So I know that there's somebody pushing my team to make sure that all the things that an HR transaction is required to maintain everything is being done right, even if I'm not looking at it. Right, and I don't need to hire a large team for that. So I can work with them, have sessions with them to find out what are the things that we can do separately, right? What other wellness sessions can we do? Can we do additional trainings? Can we do other things? Can we go in and look at TriNet's training schedule and look at stuff to them so that we can do things that actually are value added rather than the rote.

Now, the transaction on the operations part of it is your pyramid base, right? If it's not really strong, whatever I build on top of it will fall. I can trust TriNet to build that structure really strong. So, be it strategic, be it new initiatives, be it anything, right? I have time to do so. And I'm saving money, obviously, not hiring so many people.

Erin:

Right. That's great. That's great. And Tiger, you've mentioned it a little while ago. You know, you're looking at what's next in your role, right? So how is working with the PEO helping with your long-term vision and strategic objectives you're working on?

Tiger:

Yeah, so just like Shri started, it doesn't matter what size company you're at. I mean, maybe if you have 50 employees, you can get away with a payroll and benefits specialist into one. That does not allow you to scale as a company. You will need to add heads on as you keep growing. So with a PEO, specifically TriNet, it saves a lot of money, especially on people budget, right, and time for me, because TriNet is such a great partner to us, our HR business covers everything, HR operations, and she only escalates the things that really need me.

Now, it's been a substantial amount of time that I can confidently say that's very rare. In the past seven months, I've had to, I think it's been three times that something has gotten escalated to me. And not just my time, it's her time to deal with all of what the employee needs, right? I am the leadership advisor. Our HR business partner needs to be the face for the employees. She has more time to give back to them with whatever they need and she's spending less time on things like payroll. Under our old PEO, it took six hours to put on payroll. We do it twice a month. Now, it's max an hour.

Erin:

So it's a big difference.

Tiger:

Yeah. So I trust TriNet and I trust my HR business partner that I can take a hands-off approach. Things will only get escalated to me if they really need to be. So, like I said, I can focus on what's next for our employees. Right, and not putting out the fires every single minute of every single day, so I don't need to have those 12-hour days. You have to handle what's like the fires and what's next when you are putting them out. So you're working so much more day-to-day. Now, I can actually get what I want to get done, right, majority of the time in a regular eight-, nine-hour workday.

Erin:

Much more efficient. That's wonderful. Yeah. So, let's turn our corner, Tiger, to employee satisfaction. Have you noticed differences in working with the PEO as it relates to employee satisfaction, engagement, retention, right? We know talent acquisition is such a difficult game and keeping our employees happy and retaining them is critical in a million ways, right? So how have you noticed working with the PEO helps you with that?

Tiger:

Under TriNet specifically, because I mean, as you know, we had a PEO before, but it was a lot different under that one. Just in the seven, eight months we've been with TriNet, I have noticed our employee engagement rising. Our employee churn has gone down in the past. Of course, we made a lot of other changes, right? But over the past three years, it's lowered by 35%.

Erin:

Wow.

Tiger:

And last year, we only had one person leave. And I know exactly the reason—they went back to school.

Erin:

Wow, that almost doesn't count.

Tiger:

I know, exactly. And a huge part of that came with what we changed in the middle of the year, which was TriNet. Our employee benefits, it made such a change in our employee engagement, it's crazy. Because they get immediate help and they don't have to wait for me or they don't have to wait for my HR business partner, right? It's been great, I would say. I really appreciate the partnership that TriNet and Statista has.

Erin:

Awesome. Thank you. Shri, how about you?

Shri:

I would give specific examples. I think that kind of helps. I had one for VP actually send me a random email saying, "Oh, I'm loving TriNet. You know, you can speak to somebody, chat with somebody and get things sorted in like five minutes." I said, "Yeah, I mean, we have told you, but glad you figured it out, yeah." The chart has reduced dependency, but it also makes people trust the process, the platform, what we are doing for them, right? Benefit as well. Game changer. I think this is the third time I'm telling it, but benefit is a game changer, not just for our current employees, but also for candidates who would come in, right?

So, hence, we know that this is a retention measure, because if I compare similar companies who run their benefits on their own versus TriNet's PEO versus some other PEO that we had, like I think Tiger said, four. We had four, just four plans, and that too from one partner. I mean, it has to be, you cannot choose multiple. So much restrictive, right? You know, in U.S., benefits is a big thing. I have seen people not complain for rising prices in benefits in the last three years. Previously, every time. And see, what we understand, it's not always about the money, it's about what you're getting out of it, right?

It's an investment at some time. So last three years, I think with 15 plus years of experience, I think silence is sometimes good. I have got direct feedback also that no escalations on benefits. People supporting like I said, on exceptions, people know that I can go to TriNet and they don't need to depend upon me. Number of emails that comes to me is reduced not only because, it is like they are reaching to TriNet, but they also know that they are in safe hands, right? The number of queries itself has reduced, which shows engagement at some point of time, right?

Our company, our overall attrition is very low across over time. It's less than 10%. So it's difficult to measure year on year, but voluntary attrition has been pretty low, if I compare directly to what we have seen previously, right? And in every exit interview, benefits and HR support was something that people spoke of.

Erin:

Okay, that's great.

Shri:

Go into the platform. I can't see what is happening. I can't see where my time is, but I can see where this thing is. Everything is maintained externally, right? Where is the report? So now people know that they can put in time, they can see how much is left. They know they can plan everything. We have flex holidays, which they can put in the system. I don't have to track it offline. So all of that is a form of engagement. I would say that boils down to help us retain and attract employees.

Erin:

Yeah and I love how you talked about safety because, you know, especially in the world today, and I think Tiger mentioned it, we're spending 80% of our time at work. Being happy and being part of being happy is feeling safe and that you're protected. So that's wonderful.

Tiger:

And comfortable, too.

Erin:

Yes.

Tiger:

One thing that I did want to touch on that Shri kind of mentioned was the recruiting aspect. We're very transparent about what we offer here. It's one of the pet peeves that, you know, somebody takes a job and they have no idea what they're getting into.

Erin:

I don't get it.

Tiger:

So we love to be able to see where, let's say I have somebody, you know, interviewing at Chicago, I can just log into TriNet and I can pull exactly what that whole benefits package would look like. And I can send it to our candidate. And the transparency, I mean, that thing is long, so it tells you everything. Transparency with candidates. It's so important to us and I like—love, love, love, love, love—that function.

Erin:

I love it too. I do. I was part of that project and it's very special to be able to go to someone that you want to bring into your work family and to be able to say, "these are all the benefits, this is the whole package, right?" Because it's all about the total compensation. And when you don't have the opportunity to share that, that's why I was saying, "I don't get it." How does anybody want to work for you if you can't share what life looks like on the other side? It's a big deal to take a new job. And you want someone who wants to commit to you as much as you want to commit to them. So that's wonderful that it's helped you with recruiting. Great. I think we have time for one more question. Well, gosh, you guys are hitting on my questions.

Tiger:

We're so good.

Erin:

You're so good. One of our last questions is how has the PEO helped your organization stay up to date with changing labor laws, regulations, compliance requirements? We hit on that a little bit, but let's talk about labor laws in addition to paid family leave. We talked about that quite a bit and payroll. Any other regulations that come to mind that A PEO has helped you with through your day-to-day?

Tiger:

The little things that you don't think about, so what you need to have posted in your office. TriNet automatically sends it to you. So like if we don't find it online and, you know, pay for it online, it's just sent to us. So it's a lot of little things. It's hard to pinpoint, you know, more examples, but that would probably be the one that comes to mind first. It's just tiny little things that you don't need to think about anymore, you know?

Erin:

Well, and it's the little things that you don't even see. Like the items that I'm not going to sound smart when I say things, but the things that need to be reported to the states or that the federal level, like those things are done when you're working with a PEO and out of sight, out of mind. Knowing things are being taken care of can help you sleep.

Tiger:

Exactly.

Shri:

And I would say there are things that we might like R&D credits. I think TriNet has called me, made my life miserable till I could connect somebody with them for the R&D credits that are you utilizing it? Right? I mean, TriNet doesn't get any money out of it, right? It's us. We would. So, you know, partnership is where you are taking care of each other and having the others back, even when you don't benefit out of it, right? I think TriNet's partnership is special for me in that sense, right? There are compliance things that, you know, TriNet is eligible or is liable to do, but there are other things where they're not liable.

I mean, I have an HR partner who would be like, "Shri, you can't do that." I said, "Well, I have to." Then you do 10 other things where and he puts in 10 things in writing and says, "Make sure you check this off." I mean, again, that's our decision to do it. But what Michael is doing is making sure that I'm on top of things and it's helping me as a company and me as a person, as an officer of the company, to be in line with what is the correct thing to do, right?

It's just not about the regulations part of it only, right? That's the checkmark part of it. But other regulations which help us as a company to thrive or to take advantages of you just don't recall. I have seen you. Like, I have at least 20 mails about R&D credits till I set up the call. So, it's recent, so I remember, but there are so many other things.

You let us know that, "Hey, you are getting a credit," so that we don't have to figure, break our head, why is this amount added to my payroll check or deducted, or that. You let me know beforehand, so that I can let finance know. I can let the payroll team know that when they are adding up the numbers, that they are not coming back to me. So being prepared for what is coming, is that TriNet makes us really strong, I would say.

Erin:

That's great. And as a planner, I love being prepared. So I love hearing that. This has been such a wonderful conversation. It was so nice spending 45 minutes with both of you, and I hope the audience enjoyed it as much as I did. Thank you, Tiger. Thank you, Shri, so much. Continued success. Sounds like you're both doing a really great job supporting your people, so, good answers.

Tiger:

Thank you for having us. Seriously, this has been great.

Erin:

Bye, take care.

Shri:

Bye.