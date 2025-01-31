ResourcesEvents & WebinarsPost Inauguration Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead

Post Inauguration Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead

TriNet experts provide insights into the how evolving policies and regulations may affect small and medium-size businesses, covering key areas such as compliance, employee benefits, and workplace trends. Whether you're navigating new employment laws or preparing for shifts in the workforce, our experts will offer practical advice on how to position your business for success in the year ahead.

Watch Now
Post Inauguration Impact

  • Understanding Regulatory Changes
  • Preparing for New Workforce Regulations
  • Navigating Tax Policy Adjustments
  • Managing Employee Reactions Post-Election
  • Enhancing HR Compliance Programs
  • Supporting Employee Well-being
  • Utilizing TriNet Resources
Speakers
Lisse Kravetz.png
Moderator: Lisse Kravetz
Vice President and Associate General Counsel, Regulat ory Affairs, TriNet
Jackie Breslin.png
Speaker: Jackie Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Ralph Tyler.png
Speaker: Ralph Tyler
Executive Director, Government Relations, TriNet
Kristin Russum.png
Speaker: Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet

SMB Statistics

61.7

Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and pay nearly 40% of private-sector payroll.

77

of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital, with more than half saying they could not afford a loan because of high interest rates.

90

About 90% of new businesses with employees require startup capital, with about 1 in 5 businesses needing more than $100,000 to start.  

