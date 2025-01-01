Your business can differentiate itself by putting employees alongside your business objectives at the center of your performance management strategy. By doing so, you can foster a culture of engagement, loyalty and productivity that connects employees’ passion and purpose to your business goals. Here’s how to achieve an employee-business centric approach:

Employee voice

Value employee input and opinions. Your business can create a more open and inclusive atmosphere where employees feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and concerns as part of a two-way performance management system. Regular surveys, suggestion boxes, or one-on-one meetings can help gather feedback and ideas. Additionally, employees can help management understand how to effectively merge corporate goals and personal goals into their performance and how leadership can support them.

Consider employee skills and passions

Traditionally, reviews compare production to individual and company goals and discuss missed opportunities or deficiencies. Instead of solely addressing weaknesses, highlight an employee’s strengths and help them leverage them for better performance. Perhaps during a review, you may realize that the person is better suited to help the company from another department or that you can best utilize their natural talents by tweaking their job description in line with business objectives.

Take a 360-degree approach

Another trend growing out of group dynamics is that some workers are accustomed to 360-degree reviews. These reviews involve peer, subordinate and manager feedback, providing a well-rounded view of an employee’s performance. They can be particularly valuable in smaller businesses like yours, where teams often work closely together. Keep in mind, though, if poorly executed it can cause significant erosion of trust and loyalty.