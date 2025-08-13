Clearing the Confusion of Worker Classification

A. Control

One of the primary factors in the ABC test is the type and level of control the hiring entity has over the worker. This goes beyond just telling the worker what needs to be done; it involves the type and degree of controlin terms of how the work is performed. Independent contractors are expected to have control over the methods and details of their work, while employees typically work under more direct supervision. However, depending on the nature of the work and overall arrangement between the parties, a business need not control the precise manner or details of the work to be found to have maintained the necessary control that an employer ordinarily possesses over its employees. To avoid misclassification of independent contractors, businesses typically should ensure that their independent contractors have the autonomy to determine their own work hours, methods and tools, among other determinations. Clearly defined contracts that emphasize the independent nature of the relationship can also help support the claim that the worker is not under the control and direction of the hiring entity.

B. Business Nature

The second criterion of the ABC test examines whether the work performed by the individual is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business. In simpler terms, if the worker is performing tasks in a role comparable to that of existing employees, they will likely be viewed as working in the usual course of the hiring entity’s business and thus more likely should be classified as an employee. For example, if a software development company hires a programmer to help create a new software application, that programmer’s workis likely considered part of the hiring entity’s usual course of business. On the other hand, if the same software development company hires a plumber to fix a leak in the office, the plumber’s work is outside the hiring entity’s usual course of business and may pass the test for independent contractor status.

C. Independent Business

The third prong of the ABC test focuses on whether the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as the work they are performing for the hiring entity. This criterion assesses whether the worker is truly operating as an independent business entity or is instead economically dependent on the hiring entity. To meet this criterion, independent contractors should be able to demonstrate that they have their own clients, business licenses, routine offerings to provide the services of their independent business to the public or to a number of potential customers or other indicators of an independently established business. This helps establish that the worker is not an employee in disguise but is genuinely in business for themselves. Note that the hiring entity usually must prove the independent business operation is actually in existence at the time the work is performed.