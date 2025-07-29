Expertise can vary widely among PEOs and it is essential to choose one that not only understands HR but also has a deep understanding of the specific challenges and requirements in your industry and locations where you have employees. When your existing PEO lacks expertise in your industry or jurisdiction, or struggles to keep up with changing HR compliance requirements, it can put you at a competitive disadvantage or even potentially at financial risk. Measuring your PEO’s expertise or lack thereof is crucial to assess whether they are the right fit for your business. Thorough research and due diligence in assessing their expertise will help you make an informed decision. Here are some ways to gauge their level of expertise:

Industry knowledge - Evaluate your existing PEO’s understanding of your specific industry. Ask industry-specific questions during meetings or interviews to assess their knowledge. Lack of industry-specific knowledge can be a red flag.

Scenario-based questions - Present the PEO with hypothetical scenarios or challenges specific to your industry or locations. Assess their responses to gauge their problem-solving skills and expertisein handling such situations.