Nine Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan

Human capital matters should not be viewed as tied to a cost center, but as investments with some return expected. Create the value chain from the business goal to the individual actions you will take to reach that goal.

A few questions to ask:

What are the human capital issues that are in the way?

What is the capability I need to build to achieve the business goal?

Creating that value chain from the business goal to actions taken means you think about and add value every step of the way. This simple process is flexible enough to encompass more sophisticated business goals and human capital issues.

From a human capital point of view, you can do one of two things:

Help increase revenue per employee

Take into account all the things that you offer which are unique to your organization. Offering differentiated products enables you to dominate a market. And those products or services cannot be offered without the tremendous talents of your workers. It’s also important to focus on developing your people to deliver more, for example through learning and development efforts.

Optimize or minimize the cost per employee

Look for investments in areas and technologies that might drive efficiencies and make work easier, such as workforce planning, performance management etc. You have to be careful about the second option though. With minimizing, you do not want to bring the cost per employee so low that you then face retention issues. Focus instead on optimizing.