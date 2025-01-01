Five Steps to Pay Transparency Compliance

We define pay transparency as an employer’s obligation to disclose aspects of compensation. The goal is to achieve pay equity; that is, avoid unfair payment practices for protected classes, which can affect anyone, but tend to disproportionately affect certain sex and underrepresented groups.

The concept of pay equity has been around for some time at the federal level. The Equal Pay Act (EPA) was enacted in 1963 with the aim of preventing wage discrimination based on sex. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (passed in 1990) combine to prohibit discriminating based on sex, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability in pay and benefits.

State and local pay transparency statutes build on those federal laws to expand pay equity protections. The newer requirements, which vary depending on the location, might require salary range disclosures upon request or require a salary range to appear on a job posting, along with other compensation information. Either way, these requirements have the potential to help employers identify and address disparities.

As of this writing, California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Hawaii, Illinois (1/1/25), Maryland, Massachusetts (10/30/25), Minnesota (1/1/25), Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont (7/1/25), and Washington are among the states.

Best practices ease compliance efforts

While pay transparency requirements are location specific, there are some best practices that can provide a starting point for compliance. Here are the five key steps:

1. Review and update your recruiting processes and materials.

You must comply with existing laws in any region you recruit or have employees actively working. But to create a truly pay transparent organization, you need to go beyond mere compliance. Begin by reviewing, and if necessary, amending job postings, employment applications, interview guides and related hiring documents and procedures. State, county and city specific websites can provide some guidance, but as noted above, this is an area that is changing rapidly and websites may not always be up to date. Also keep in mind that certain pay transparency laws require compensation information to be provided on internal job opportunities as well as external ones.





2. Conduct a pay equity audit.

A pay equity audit maps out current compensation information and identifies any employee whose compensation may fall outside of the expected level based on objective factors like the employee’s tenure, job performance and responsibility level.

a. Involving legal counsel when conducting an audit can help you evaluate risks and help ensure, that this is a legal review— not a business one—and, as such, may be privileged information.1