Employment-related claims are a potential hazard for any company. These are claims brought by employees, former employees or potential employees that allege discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related issues. More than one in four private companies

reported experiencing an employment practices liability (EPL) loss in the last three years.

Regardless of the validity of the claims, they are still costly.

Even if you do everything right and are fully compliant, you can still be party to an EPL claim, as not all complaints are actually a violation or will result in a fine. For example, in 2023, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated more than 81,000 claims related to workplace rights violations, but only 10% resulted in forma in formal charges being brought against employers.

In a 2021 University of Massachusetts Amherst study of 683,419 discrimination cases filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from 2012 to 2016—the most recent data available, found workers received monetary awards in only 12% of the cases.

Even if unfounded and results in no claims, such complaints take time and energy away from your company’s core functions. Defending a claim requires understanding the legal nuances and building an effective case.

Proactive measures such as building a work environment of trust, inclusion and equity can help prevent unfounded claims and maintain a positive workplace environment. But when they do occur, handling employment-related claims can be challenging. Here are several strategies and services that may help: