Unlocking the potential of HR during economic uncertainty

Focus on liquidity

One of the ways many companies may try to reduce costs at the first sign of economic instability is by layoffs. But there may be ways to reduce costs that don’t involve reducing headcount. Creating a cost model that enables you to look at outsourcing your human capital administration on a variable cost basis may help you to pivot quickly. This may be a better approach than going through layoffs. More on ways to do that later in this eGuide. With historically low unemployment, highly valued but demoralized employees retained through a layoff may easily find another job whereas before they may have not considered leaving. This may start a vicious cycle of lost productivity from critical staffing turnover, made worse since back-filling these may be harder than usual given current low unemployment. Moreover, the direct cost of terminating employees, such as potential payment of severance and vacation balances, and the lost productivity might have further economic implications, which may kick off another layoff cycle.

Regularly monitor cash flow and build a cash reserve. For SMBs, liquidity may be one of the most important things to control and navigate during uncertain times. As an employer, your access to liquidity may be closely tied to your employee payroll obligations. Paying wages accurately and timely are important and governed by certain federal, state and local laws. If an employer fails to pay wages timely, it could potentially result in claims, costs, penalties and/or damages.

Diversify your banking

Your business may consider establishing additional financial risk mitigation by diversifying your banking deposits with different financial institutions. While diversification looks different for everyone and may require additional administrative effort, you may want to consider keeping deposits at multiple banks.

Develop crisis management and continuity planning

Your efforts in building a solid business continuity plan may impact your ability to navigate unforeseen crisis.

Business continuity planning is a fancy way of describing what you would do if your business is in jeopardy. With every crisis, you may encounter different challenges, but business continuity plans provide a framework to help minimize major stakeholder risks and allow you to keep your business running.