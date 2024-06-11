Michael Mendenhall: Welcome to PeopleForce Podcast by TriNet. I'm your host, Michael Mendenhall. TriNet is a full-service HR solutions company committed to empowering small and medium-size businesses by supporting their growth and enabling their people. We work with amazing small to medium-size businesses and I'm excited to bring their voices to life right here. You can catch new episodes of PeopleForce Podcast every month on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and TriNet.com/rise.

Today, we're diving into the fascinating intersection of AI, HR and benefits with our guests, Guy Benjamin, CEO and co-founder of Healthee, a company that is redefining benefits navigation. Guy brings a wealth of experience to the table from his time as an F-16 fighter pilot to his work at academia and business. He's a true innovator in every sense.

After earning his BA in information technology and physics, Guy graduated from Yale School of Management and delved into the world of digital analytics at McKinsey and Co. But it's his role as the co-founder of Healthee that is truly impacting the world. Healthee is reshaping the healthcare landscape, empowering individuals to navigate their health benefits with transparency, ease and embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Today, we'll explore how AI is revolutionizing HR and benefits administration, and we'll hear firsthand from Guy about the transformative power of technology in this space. Guy, how great to have you here. I mean, what an exciting period of time for a company like yours. I mean, everything's AI everywhere all the time. It's in every front page of every newspaper, always in the business sections. You know, there's a lot of hype around what it can do. A lot of hype around what it can't do, what it will do in a year. And then a lot of hype around what are some of the negative things that are going to exist with all of this? It's moving at warp drive.

You've decided listen, and we all know this, health care has had major issues. Certainly. And costs, they go up anywhere from eight to 10% a year, right? that, is increasing a lot more than inflation. So you you really have this delta that's becoming, you know, pretty great for consumers and customers alike as well as corporations. Right?

And you had this idea. So I want to go back, first and understand how you got here because, you know, at one point you're a fighter pilot, right? Was it a 15?

Guy Benjamin: F-16.

Michael: Sixteen. Oh, the more advanced. So what led you to that? I mean, what did you study way early-on that led you to that that that led you to this? And I think that journey is important.

Guy: Yep. Sure. So like in Israel, I'm originally from Israel. In Israel, every single person goes to the military at 18. For the pilot academy, about every year, about 20,000 people apply. Four hundred people start the academy and about 40 graduate. So it's a three-year course that you go from the age of 18 to 21. I went to it a bit later because I was at a different unit before, but then when I started the academy, graduated...

Michael: Was like Top Gun? You see Top Gun and you're like, nope, that's what I'm going to do.

Guy: Basically. That's what you do. You see the planes and you're excited, so you want to be part of that. I mean, the Air Force in Israel has a huge legacy. It's like an amazing organization everybody wants to be part of. So it was always my dream. I started the academy, again three years, you never think about that you're actually going to graduate because it seems so far-fetched. Like, you know, 20,000 apply, 40 graduate. You always think, oh, why would it even be me? But then as time goes by, people are getting weeded out and you suddenly start thinking, okay, I'm actually going to graduate. This actually is going to happen. And it is. So I graduated in 2005 and then stayed for another nine years in the Air Force, so total of about 13 years. And during my time in the Air Force, obviously, you know, operations, wars, different types of stuff that happened in the Middle East that we're all hearing lately in the news had a super fulfilling experience, you know, amazing time was able to kind of go up the ranks and…

Michael: Tell me about your first solo flight on an F-16 because this a piece of equipment is at least half a billion dollars.

Guy: Yeah. I mean, it's a half a billion is a bit too much. It might be about $50 million.

Michael: Oh, is it?

Guy: Or a hundred? Yeah, close to a hundred maybe. I can tell you about my first flight on an F-16. It was overwhelming. You feel you just, you feel like you're on a rocket. Things are going way faster than you expected. How am I even going to control this, this beast of a machine? But then, honestly, it becomes second nature, like, as you go and do more and more. I mean, I have over a thousand hours on an F-16 by now. It just becomes second nature. It's like, basically like a piano.

Michael: Do they have you do anything during that flight that you were completely stressed about? Like flying upside down?

Guy: But I mean, just taking off is like super, super hard. Again, it's like a rocket and things are moving fast, and you got to make decisions really quick. So the first flight is really, really overwhelming. And you see the power of it, right? Because you go from zero to 20,000 feet in seconds. And it just like that power, that that energy is, is overwhelming, but also exciting. And you feel like, okay, I can’t believe that this is what I'm going to do for the next decade. Right? And it was and it's still amazing every flight, by the way. Even my 500th flight was still as exciting as my first one.

Michael: Really?

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: And so talk to me about the training. I mean, the discipline around this has… because so much of this is driven by chips and computers.

Guy: Right.

Michael: You know how much of it is manual and how much of it is driven by the computer?

Guy: Yeah. So I think today it's mostly manual. I mean, now they're starting to come up with actual plane. I just saw the defense in the U.S. started to talk about AI in actual fighter planes. So they're going to have their first unmanned F-16s coming out in the next couple of years using AI. But today it's still very much, you gotta think about it. You gotta think about what you got to think about what the enemy's going to do? What are you going to do to prevent that? So it's still very much, you know, hands-on and you're on your stick and throttle and try to kind of drive this thing in the air. But it's very much person-powered. And not computers yet, but it's changed.

Michael: Yeah so, that type of training. So you're in that well over a decade now. What do you do? You're like, I'm out of the military.

Guy: Yeah, I'm out of the military. I think about, okay, I want to go to school. I want to go to the best school I can find. Yale seems like an obvious option, so I applied and I got accepted. Then I went to move to the U.S. This was back in 2012. Did about two years at Yale with, honestly, I was thinking about maybe even going back to the military, but then I start working at McKinsey, the consulting firm. And notice that I'm surrounded by super, super talented people, the smartest people I've ever worked with facing complex problems. And, you know, my kind of like the way I see the world, which used to be just through an F-16 canopy, which is very narrow, suddenly became, again, overwhelming.

And I go back to my first flight in an F-16. That's how I felt when I started working at McKinsey. Because so many different problems, so many things that I even know about. Honestly, Michael, I didn't even know what P&L was. And, I had to learn everything from scratch. And maybe it was super fulfilling, like just learning something again from scratch, at a later age. Right? I was already in my 30s, so it was, an amazing experience. So I decided, okay, I'm going to try to do that for, for a while. But then while I was working at McKinsey and I did it for about seven years. I kind of felt that every time I had to deal with my health care, I felt it was easier to fly a jet than to navigate health care in the U.S. Like that's the way I felt.

Michael: Very apropos.

Guy: And I remember, I keep telling my friends back in Israel, like, you have no idea how complicated this is. Like, this is like, I can't even tell if I'm covered for teeth cleaning or where can I go to see the doctor.

Michael: And it changes. See, nothingis consistent.

Guy: Nothing is consistent. That's right.

Michael: No. And so it gets confusing for people,

Guy: Right. And I, at first I thought it was my problem because I'm an, I'm an immigrant, so I kept asking my friends at McKinsey, they said, no, nobody has a clue. Nobody knows.

Michael: No. Well, no, you ask other people, what plan did you pick? Exactly why? Then you're like, okay, PPO versus, and then you start to say, you, you start to have all these questions, right? And all the deductibles are different. And then they all change. They all change every, every year. And so you're like, okay, are my providers still in network or out of network?

Guy: By the way, providers change on a daily basis, right? You can go to a provider today and the next day he or she are out of network, which is crazy.

Michael: Yeah.

Guy: It's a crazy industry.

Michael: Yeah. So, and a lot of waste.

Guy: Tons of it.

Michael: Like a lot of over-insuring and people sort of panicked and frustrated. And you try to come to some group consensus with people like what they're doing. So you feel comfortable.

Guy: Right.

Michael: But probably many people are over-insuring.

Guy: They're over insuring, and you know, another thing that I noticed that when I was at McKinsey was I was not a smart consumer when it comes to healthcare. You know, I spend more time researching which TV I'm going to buy, but I have no data about which doctor can I go see or even which procedure should I do? Right? I can, and we always talk about the MRI example, like I have no clue when I go to a doctor or get an MRI, how much it’s going to cost me until I get the bill, which is insane, right? Think about using Amazon with no prices, right? That's the experience we have.

Michael: Yeah. No. And there's no transparency.

Guy: There's no… Zero.

Michael: No. And the consumer the end user is not in the equation. Right? It's your doctor. It's the carrier. It's actually the provider. And they're all negotiating what they're going to do to treat you. And then they tell you what. Oh, your doctor says, this is what we're going to do, but you don't know that all of that has happened.

Guy: And the price is only, you only hear about it at the end after the fact, which again, doesn't make any sense.

Michael: Now that's so true. Now, now you think about AI and I wanted to talk about this because, you know, you talk about a revolution really I mean in the tech space, but not even in tech. It's just a capability now in every industry that's really going to change the workplace. It's going to change how we work. It's going to change product. Things are becoming even smarter, right, through AI. You know, they're basically saying in a year that it'll have the cognitive capability of being smarter than one person and in five years smarter than people. And that it will have that capability. Right now it does not when you think of right now the large language model. But that that's moving pretty quickly.

And there's so many options. But the speed at which it's been adopted is remarkable. I mean you're looking at 180 million just on ChatGPT for a month. You're looking at Dall-E and there's like 2 million images a day and that's just accelerating. So when did you say, hey, I want to address this, and my timing's right, because now we have this thing called AI.

Guy: Yeah. So...

Michael: And, you know, it's not the AI that, you know, was more predictive modeling, which is sort of machine learning. This is something different.

Guy: It is different. And I think, you know, one of the things that I learned from you and I keep saying is that AI today is the worst it's ever going to be. Right? And when I was looking into starting this company about three years ago, it was not where it is today. But you can see that it's starting. You can see that you could start doing things with AI, with machine learning, to take unstructured data and make it structured that when you think about a health care plan or a health plan, what is it? It's unstructured data. It's a PDF with hundreds of pages that for us, it's really hard to kind of decipher what it actually means or how much it's going to cost me to go get an X-ray.

Where can I go? What can I do? But with AI, with machine learning, even the ones that we have three years ago, you can take that data, that unstructured data, and convert it to structured data. So this is the first phase that when I was thinking about the company, let's just take the data that we already have and make it more accessible and integrate it.

That's what we're doing. We're making healthcare more accessible by using AI now. Since then, AI models that became better and better and much better than when we started and we're leveraging that. So today it's not just taking unstructured data, it's connecting to provider networks. It's connected to pricing data. It's predicting which plan is best for you and your family. There's so much more that we're doing with AI and we're making the platform better every day.

Michael: So is this going to, are we then going to have healthier people with more affordability?

Guy:

I think we're going to have healthier people, for sure. We're going to have smarter consumers. By the way, when you look at our logo, many people think it's a rainbow, but it's actually a ripple effect because we're saying, if we can help you be healthier, your family's healthier, society is healthier. And that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to make society healthier by starting with the individual.

Half of the people in America are covered by their employer. So if we can help them become smarter consumers, they'll be healthier. They're not only going to save money, they're also going to be able to get better care, to get better access to care. Today, people get a request to go get an MRI by their doctor. Many of them will say, well, I'm not even going to get this done because I'm going to get charged for thousands of dollars, right? But they don't know that if they were shopping, they could actually get an MRI for $50 or $40 based on their deductible. So we're not only helping people save money, we're helping health care be much more...

Michael: So is this an individual dashboard for you that's about your benefits?

Guy: It's a platform for your benefits. Yes, it takes and it's personalized. So it takes all of your benefits and puts them in a way where it's much more accessible. So we have our personal health system called Zoe and she's like an extension of your HR team. And again, she's your personal…

Michael: Explain that, for the folks listening. Explain, you know, your bot. Is it a bot?

Guy: It's not a bot. It's a platform. An AI platform. Basically. Her name is Zoe. She knows all your benefits. She takes your health plan, medical, dental, vision, all your benefit that your employer provides and converts it again from unstructured data to structured data. And then on the other side, she's also connected to provider network, to claims data, to pricing information to…

Michael: Would you eventually make her a bot.

Guy: So you can chat with her. Yeah. You can chat with her today. We don't like to call her a bob because a bot seems; doesn't seem as smart as Zoe is, right? So she's smart. You can tell her what you need and she'll tell you exactly what you're covered for. Where can you get it done? How much is it going to cost? She can book you an appointment. So it's more than just a bot.

Michael: Because we're seeing trends where it's going to be written and verbal and you're going to really talk to your computer. And you're going to ask a bot or a platform to help you.

Guy: Yeah. And that's what we're doing. We have people asking Zoe, my daughter needs a speech therapist and she'll tell them exactly if they're covered for it. Where can they get it done, how much it’s going to cost them. And then book them an appointment. So that's the experience that we're providing today. It's not yet verbal, you gotta chat, but…

Michael: But it’s eventually…

Guy: Like, I want to be at a place where you're at home and you ask your Alexa, “Hey, ask Zoe, can I go get a speech therapist for my daughter?” Right?

Michael: That's right. Have you seen this thing scale? Like, are you seeing the adoption?

Guy: Yes, 100%. Where you scale, like, in the last year, we went from, you know, a few hundred lives to over half a million.

Michael: Wow. Yeah. Oh that's terrific. And are you more B to B?

Guy: We’re only B to B.

Michael: But at some point it has to be sold to the end user. Right?

Guy: Exactly. So we sell to employers or through our partnership or through our partnership with TriNet to SMBs, and then they provide it to their employees. But we don't just stop at the employer. We create all the engagement.

Michael: Well that's what I meant, you creating it because that's also the confusing thing. Like when you go to every year, you're going to look at the plans and it's like, what is all of this? And lots of paperwork and lots of writing. And you're still not clear. Now they've done the whole comparison between the plans. So you can line up two plans and see, you know, at least somewhat like where you've covered.

Guy: Yes. So confusing. So Zoe, what she knows how to do is she knows how to take those plans and recommend the best plan for you and your family. Tells you exactly, not only based on the answers you provide, but also based on predictive models to say, “Hey, this is the plan that you need in order to be not underinsured, but also not overinsured.”

And that's kind of like the secret sauce, right? Helping employees pick a plan, but then also use the plan throughout the year. And that's the beauty of the platform is that it's there throughout every process, every part of your journey in health care, because it starts with choosing a plan. And that's like the most overwhelming experience that you can get, right? But then it continues with picking a doctor, going to a doctor, knowing that you have telehealth, for example, knowing how much things are going to cost. So the entire healthcare process today is overwhelming and not transparent. And that's exactly what Zoe comes to fix.

Michael: And you know what's so interesting there is and people are like, well, you know, like if you're in California, I'd be like, well, I want Blue Cross, Blue Shield. But what they don't realize is between the carriers, whether it's United Healthcare, Aetna, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, I think there's only 5% difference, relative to the providers that are in network.

Guy: Yeah, it's a very similar network. Right?

Michael: So then it's really about service, cost, etc.

Guy: Right. It’s about cost and quality. Right? And you don't want people to just think about, pick regard like based on cost. You want to build out the quality.

Michael: Correct.

Guy: Again we always say that we want the experience to be very similar to Amazon. And Amazon is you have reviews, you have cost, you know, when it's going to show up at your door, right? If you have to wait a week or two days or tomorrow. And that's what we want to bring to healthcare. Want that experience.

Michael: So what sort of savings have you seen using this the relative to people being overinsured etc. I mean there's a delta in there somewhere.

Guy: There's a huge delta, right? So first of all, we see that with the use of AI and use of Zoe, we can steer employees to be less overinsured. So some of our customers have seen 10x more usage of high deductible plans, for example, for employees that are healthy. Right? And just didn't know what a high deductible is or why they should pick a high deductible.

So there's already and I would I would argue that about every company's about 40% overinsured on average. So we're already seeing reduction of that by helping employees find plans that that actually meet their needs and are not over they're not overinsured. That's one saving. Second one is for the employee. So because we can help you find lower cost options, we can steer you more to telehealth. We can help you find more in-network providers. We're saving about $2,000 a year per employee out of pocket. Now for some of our…

Michael: Wow. Okay. That's big.

Guy: Yeah. Some of our customers. That's another paycheck for the employees. Yeah. Think another $2,000 a year. That's big. And then for the employer we're seeing anywhere between five to 14% reduction in claims. And that's also huge because you can reduce your claims by being smarter consumers. If you go to an MRI, instead of a $2,000 MRI, go to a $500 MRI. That's savings right there. Or instead of going to a doctor, use your telehealth. ER visits, 50% of ER visits are unnecessary. We can help reduce those your visits by about 10%. That's a huge savings.

Michael: So are you just domestic? You're just United States.

Guy: We're just united, say from the you know, the reasoning behind it was, was let's first fix the most complicated health care system in the world. Yes. And then we'll go to the other one.

Michael: Yeah. That had to be a rude awakening coming for Israel to here. Like what?

**Guy:**Yeah.

**Michael:**And what's the cost?

Guy: Say that again? How much was that? Yeah, by the way, Israel is very, very different.

Michael: Are you doing that with pharmaceuticals? You know, we read so much about pharmaceutical sales and the cost to the U.S. You know, customer or consumer, how costly that's become. And you have people like Mark Cuban and some others that are really trying to get the middle people out of that. You know, there's multiple middle people in that business. And so it takes the price way up is to try to bring it closer to what's reasonable. Do you do pharmaceuticals with this?

Guy: So we’re now adding pharmaceuticals. So very soon you'll be able to tell Zoe which medication you're taking and she'll be able to tell you which plan covers each medication. And then sooner, soon after, you'll be able to tell Zoe, “Hey, I need this medication.” And she'll tell you where can you get it. How much is it going to cost? Which generic brands are there so you can get those. So it's something that's definitely in our roadmap for this year.

Michael: Oh, that's fantastic. That's very good. And are there other benefits as you think about this that you're looking at because, you know, you have life, you have disability.

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: You have all of these things that are presented to you and you really don't know what, again, you just, some are selected for you by the company, others you select. Is it really just tackling the health care piece first?

Guy: So there's two things that we're adding. First of all, we already added point solutions. So think about as an employer you really provide more benefits than just your medical, dental, vision. You provide, let's say mental health support or you provide fertility.

Michael: Accidental death.

Guy: Accidental death. So all of those we're already doing. We already are in Zoe in the platform. So for example, when employee asks Zoe I have back pains, she's not only going to tell that employee all of their benefits from their insurance, but also the benefits that they have from their employer, for example, benefits around physical therapy or virtual care. Right? So that's why, by the way, most of our customers are some of them.

Michael: So that's true. You don't really keep track of that.

Guy: You don't, right? And you provide 20-point solutions, but you see very low utilization because people forget they have that.

Michael: Well, especially the preventative benefits.

Guy: Exactly.

Michael: Right. And you want the preventative. You want people healthy. And you don't remember it.

Guy: You don't remember. I see our platform as like the last mile solution for all your health and wellness benefits across your insurance, across your point solutions, even your state benefits. Right? Somebody who's pregnant, she has benefits not just from her employer but also from the state. And that's also something that we're showing that Zoe can show. And then the second is exactly what you mentioned. So disability, life, all of those we’re adding as well.

Michael: That's right. How long have you been working on this.

Guy: So we're going to celebrate our third year on May 1st. We're going to be three.

Michael: Well, so you're scaling very fast.

Guy: We're scaling and crazy fast.

Michael: Are there issues with that?

Guy: There's always issues with hyper growth.

Michael: Yeah.

Guy: I would say we're because we're very AI-focused and relying on technology, the issues or the challenges are not with scaling with, you know, oh, it doesn't matter for Zoe if there's 50 people on the platform, over 500,000. Because again, she's never on PTO. She's always available and she's always going to give the same quality of answers to employee. So it's not an issue with our competitors as they scale. They need to bring agents and call center people to kind of handle the workload. Right. For us, that's not the challenge. The challenge for us is one meeting demand, right? There's so much demand out there. The second is just getting out there.

There's so many companies in the U.S., right? I think the last number I saw was 5 million companies just in the U.S. If you look at companies with over 100 employees, there's about hundred and 66,000 companies there. And for us, it's just a matter of getting in front of them, educating them about AI, making sure they understand the benefit of it. Sometimes, I'll talk to HR leaders of companies and they're worried about AI, right? They're not yet embracing it as fast as we would.

Michael: Right. Well, you know what we heard certainly while we were at South by Southwest is, you know, this whole environment, a year from now, it's gonna look completely different. You're going to see all new companies or you’re gonna see other companies adopting it. Right? I think it's a competitive advantage. I mean, everything is really about data, the aggregation of data and then the knowledge base around it, not only predictive, but, you know, the thought process around the thinking of it.

Guy: Yeah, yeah. We should all be leveraging AI in our in our day to day life. Right? Like it can help us just be more productive.

Michael: So when you when you deal with medical there's a thing called HIPAA, right? Right. So there's a lot of regulations around data, personal data around an individual. do you find that you have to provide now a certain level of data security within your company that protects all of that.

Guy: A hundred percent. We have a whole team dedicated to our security. We have a chief security officer. You know, we're HIPAA-compliant, we’re ISO-certified. We're on our way to SOC2. We take data privacy very, very seriously. It's something that we don't play around with. Right? We do penetration testing all the time. It's something that we have to take very seriously because again, as you mentioned, it's medical information. It's what's more what's more classified and important than that. So we we take that very seriously.

Michael: Oh that's awesome. Do you find a good a good deal of your budget is applied to data.

Guy: Yes, for sure. It has to.

Michael: I mean we see that in in most companies today.

Guy: Yeah. It has to be because as a company that deals with data and so much data, right? It's not just data around. You have back pains. It's data around networks of doctors, your deductible, how much of your claims, your claims, where you are on your claims, where in your deductible. So there’s tons of data. We have our own data repository that we built that everything's there. But we have to make sure it's that it's secured. Right? It's something that we're very, very much focused on. And you're right, there's a lot of our budget goes into that.

Michael: Yeah. You see that in most companies that it seems to be getting worse, not better. Right?

Guy: No, it's not going to get better.

Michael: Yeah. And you think with AI that gets more complicated, right. What do you think about security and people being able to fictitiously be somebody else?

Guy: Exactly. And the way to kind of penetrate your data is there's more and more ways people are still coming up with; more ideas about how to do that. So you got to be prepared.

Michael: Yeah. That's true. What would you say five years from now, what your company looks like?

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: Like what where does this go?

Guy: So I think as you know, if I look back at the last three years, we keep adding more and more features, adding more and more, features to the platform to make it more comprehensive, more robust. And I think it's just going to keep growing and our capabilities are going to keep growing. We're not a one product company. We're going to we're becoming a multi-product company, or we're looking for more ways to kind of help the HR leader or the CFO manage their healthcare budgets.

So I think in five years, obviously we're going to have, you know, much more people on the platform. So we're aiming to, you know, take as much of a market as we can if we can get to 160 million, that's where we're, we're aiming, but then the platform itself is just going to become so much comprehensive because, for example, we just we don't want to just help employees pick the best plan for them in their family. We want to help the employer pick the best plan to offer their employees, because there's also a lot of data that you can use there. You can say, well, based on your population of employees, these are the ten plans you should offer in there, right? So that's one thing that we're working on. There's other things around claims around understanding your bills by using AI. Seventy percent of bills today in the U.S. have a mistake in them, right? So think about if you can use AI to can find that mistake.

Michael: Is that right?

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: That's astounding.

Guy: Yeah. And again with AI you can you can find it right away because it happens to all of us.

Michael: Like you know, by the way though, even on the bills we really don't know what's being billed.

Guy: You don’t. You go to the dentist…

Michael: No, you look and they have codes.

Guy: Exactly.

Michael: And you don't know the codes.

Guy: Right. No. It's specific codes that you have no clue. Right? But AI does know though, right? There’s thousands of them, tens of thousands. Yeah. So they can, with AI you can say, well you're covered for this. Why did they charge you?

Michael: Right.

Guy: And then fix the mistakes that you have. So again, back to your question. In five years, we want to have as many employees...

Michael: But what a great company, huh? I mean you're one, there's transparency. Two, you get comfortable with what's being provided to you relative to medical plans.

Guy: Right.

Michael: Three it's transparency on costs. So you can actually begin to understand and manage what you're buying.

Guy: Right.

Michael: And what what's the end sort of bill looking like. And then managing your deductible. Because by the way that's difficult.

Guy: That's right.

Michael: Like half the time, I have to go in and try to sort out like, well where am I on this.

Guy: Yeah. Most people don't know. And they don't know even what it means. And by the way, I see us as not only creating access to health care, which is also lacking in the U.S., right? There's not really access. So we're trying to solve that, but also making healthcare, healthcare consumers, right? Creating healthcare consumers, smart healthcare consumers. And I think that will be a huge, solution for this, for the waste that we have in the healthcare system.

Michael: Well, it's a huge benefit to the end user, the consumer who's basically saying, I'm going to go bankrupt.

Guy: Exactly.

Michael: Certain type of procedures. I'm there, I'm going to go bankrupt because I can't afford any of this.

Guy: By the way, the reason most individuals are bankrupt in the U.S. is healthcare. Right? Is healthcare bills. So if you can help with that, that's a huge help.

Michael: Well, what a great company, Healthee. I'm glad TriNet’s partnered with you.

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: I’m glad we're offering this to our customers.

Guy: Me too.

Michael: Pretty exciting.

Guy: Yeah. We’re very excited about the…

Michael: I know we're out of the beta; are we out of the beta? I'm not sure.

Guy: We’re out of the beta.

Michael: We’re out of the beta. That's awesome.

Guy: We have customers, you know, thousands from TriNet that are on our platform getting amazing reviews so far and feedback. And we're very excited about the partnership.

Michael:

What's terrific? Well, listen, I loved having you here. I think this is so important. I mean, it's a huge topic with all small businesses. Any of those folks that are listening to this or watching this, it is the biggest pain point, number one pain point for small businesses is the health care.

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: And the cost of it.

Guy: Right.

Michael: And people are thinking about how do we get a healthier workforce? How do we provide preventative care? How do we get in front of this and try to reduce this, whether you're over insuring, etc.

Guy: Right.

Michael: And I think what you're doing really is starting to solve a massive problem here in the U.S. and certainly for small business.

Guy: Yeah, I agree. And again, with the partnership with TriNet, we're getting to so many small businesses. It's astounding.

Michael: Yeah. I and I look forward to seeing how your AI shapes up throughout the year of. What this looks like. We’ll have to revisit you a year from now to say, wow, what this thing can do.

Guy: Right.

Michael: …with the knowledge that will come with that. So it's just getting better.

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: So, Ben, thank you so much.

Guy: Yeah.

Michael: This was great having you.

Guy: Yeah. Thank you.

