Throughout the course of America’s history, there has been an uncomfortable truth that many Blacks and African Americans like myself have faced: we have lost access to our past. Slavery was a time in our history that redefined our story in the most tangible way. We often forget that many of the sociopolitical challenges we see today are a result of that lost history. However, we are able to define our own stories now by being intentional about honoring Black History as part of America’s History.

I recently ventured to learn about my past through an Ancestry.com kit. I wanted access to my complete story. Am I of European ancestry or was my European last name assigned to my family? Our closest reach to Black history today has been through art, which connects us to the traditions of our ancestors. Each year, Black History Month expands our views of tradition and enables us to continue striving to be part of a history that remains largely untouched.

The History of Black History Month

Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History and the “father of Black history”, first established “Negro History Week” in 1926 to expand the consciousness of American History by teaching Black history and culture in public schools.

By the 1960s, the Civil Rights Movement motivated the evolution of Negro History Week to Black History Month. National Black History Month would later be signed into law by Congress in 1986.

The Arts and the Harlem Renaissance

This year’s theme for Black History Month is “African Americans and the Arts.”

Black art is a combination of African, Caribbean and Black American experiences that have taken the form of some of the greatest visual, literature, and other cultural expressions we have ever seen. Sociopolitical movements have drawn more attention to Black art as a guiding light for hope, empowerment, and resiliency over the past few years. It has been the key to untold stories that have helped to preserve the Black experience.

One shining example of the power of art in the Black American culture is what we saw during the Harlem Renaissance from the 1910s through the 1930s. It was a time when the light on the African American culture was brighter than it had ever been as it was embodied by the richness of black literature, music, and performance arts. It was the talent of remarkable individuals such as Langston Huges, Zora Neale Hurston, and Josephine Baker that not only redefined African American art, but also created avenues for other Black entrepreneurs to flourish in Harlem as consumers and socializers of the arts. Black businesses made up 25% of all businesses in Harlem by 1916. By 1921, that number went up to 35%.

Black Entrepreneurialism and Innovation

But contributions to art barely scratch the surface of Black contributions to the U.S. economy and our rich entrepreneurial history of innovation. Home Technology was one of the top billion dollar industries of 2023 of which Mary Van Brittan Brown, a Black nurse, contributed to with her invention of the home security system. Her work is expected to elevate the industry to $48 billion by 2026. Along with this, Daniel Hale Williams, one of first Black doctors to perform open-heart surgery in the U.S, has made significant contributions to a growing healthcare industry. This market is expected to reach $665 billion by 2028. As you can see, inclusion in business matters.

As entrepreneurs, you have the power to help preserve Black History and minimize the disparities that exists in the historical representations of people of color and the arts. Here are some ways we can do this:

Engage with Black-owned businesses and vendors wherever possible. Invest in Black art, whether you’re commissioning a Black photographer for professional headshots or purchasing art from a Black painter for your lobby. Schedule a company outing for Black History Month to a museum exhibit, performance or other event. Activities that focus on learning and inclusive activities do wonders for company culture. Remember to comply with applicable wage and hour requirements for your employees during the outing. Talk to HR and marketing professionals with experience in helping businesses create a company culture and public presence that implements best practices in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.

