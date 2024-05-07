Welcome to SMB Matters, I’m Jacob McIntosh, Senior Government Relations Analyst at TriNet. This podcast series takes a close look at the latest news and trends on a variety of topics related to running a successful small or medium sized business.

Elections are already underway this year, with over 150 million people expected to cast a ballot at the federal, state, and local levels this November. This discussion is meant to offer inspiration and ideas of how you can encourage your employees to exercise their right to vote or otherwise participate in the voting process.

It is important to keep your efforts inclusive. At the end of the day, civic engagement and participation should be the goal of your efforts, rather than swaying how anyone may vote. We have found that unified messaging and clear communication go a long way when engaging employees. Consider sending a company-wide communication coming from all Executive Leadership on the importance of voting and how the entire organization is passionate about civic engagement. Another helpful resource is an intranet page or other hub that is accessible by all employees for information related to election day.

One of the most common reasons a person doesn’t vote is due to not being registered to vote. Some states allow registration on election day, while others require you to register weeks or months in advance. That is why it is helpful to start communicating with your employees now and continue regular messaging through election day. Consider leveraging nonpartisan resources that compile this information in a fun and engaging way. TriNet, for instance, offers a tool we call “TriNet Votes” to our colleagues and our clients to easily see upcoming elections, deadlines, information about who is on the ballot, and other resources. Other organizations offer similar tools, such as PowerThePolls.org or RockTheVote.org

You can encourage participation in the electoral process by making voting accessible. Depending on the state, you may be required to offer time off for employees to vote. For example, in California employers must post a notice for employees advising them of provisions for taking paid leave for the purpose of voting in statewide elections. This notice must be posted at least 10 days prior to a statewide election.

Even if it may not be required by law, some businesses open late or close early by an hour or two on election day to allow employees to use their personal time to vote before or after work. Many companies have a “no meeting day” on election day to help ensure that employees have time to vote rather than feeling constrained on time due to an important meeting on their calendar.

Finally, we encourage you to make voting fun. It is common to see people wear their “I Voted” sticker to work on election day. Consider making a company branded “I voted” virtual background for virtual meetings or enable an election countdown clock on your intranet site. Some of your employees may even find joy in volunteering at a polling place on election day. Offering civic time off for those who want to volunteer is a great way to foster nonpartisan participation and show that your organization cares about civic engagement.

Any discussion of elections may bring other topics into the conversation. As discussed on a recent episode of SMB Matters, it is important to have a workplace policy in place for navigating political discussions in the workplace.

