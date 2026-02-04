Small Business, Big Heart: Giving Back Made Simple

Happy February, folks—the month of love, appreciation, and Cupid’s bow! Welcome to a new episode of SMB Matters, I’m Kat Reynolds, Senior Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility at TriNet, where my work centers on helping TriNet and the TriNet Foundation, a donor advised fund of TriNet, give time, talent, and treasure to nonprofits in the communities where we all work and live.

To give you a sense of what that means, in my role in Corporate Social Responsibility, or CSR, I serve as a community relations connector and provide strategic guidance on how TriNet shows up for social impact. I focus on strengthening the brand of TriNet Foundation , the donor advised fund, while also encouraging participation in giving initiatives, guiding philanthropic investments toward meaningful causes, and helping build trust within the communities where TriNet operates.

February is the perfect moment to talk about giving back. It’s the Hallmark holiday month of love, so if you’re able, please “Share the Love” with the nonprofits that matter most to you.

If you’re feeling inspired to Share the Love, here are a few ways to get started:

First, give talent through your influence. Highlight your favorite nonprofit, charity, or social cause on your social media channels. Spread the word about the work they do and why it matters.

Second, give time. Volunteer with a nonprofit you care about. Many organizations list opportunities on their websites or on platforms like VolunteerMatch. If you’re part of a team or small business, consider organizing a group volunteer activity to make an even bigger impact.

Third, give treasure. If you’re able, donate to a charity you believe in. Nonprofits are experts at directing resources to the areas of greatest need. If you want to learn more about an organization before giving, consider visiting CharityNavigator.org or Guidestar.org. Those are great places to start your research.

And for listeners who may be small business owners or community leaders, you can Share the Love too. Consider creating a cause marketing sponsorship with a nonprofit that aligns with your company’s values. It doesn’t have to be a large or national organization; local nonprofits often benefit the most from community support. For example, my dentist’s office donates monthly to small neighborhood nonprofits and highlights their missions on screens in every patient room. It’s simple, meaningful, and builds authentic community connections.

Well, I hope this conversation inspires you to Share the Love in whatever way makes sense for you this February. I’m grateful for the chance to connect, and I look forward to continuing to support TriNet’s philanthropic efforts alongside programs, communities, and listeners like you.

Do good and be good!

