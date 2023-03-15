Welcome to SMB Matters.

I'm Lisa Waggoner, the chief privacy officer for TriNet. This podcast series takes a close look at the latest news and trends on a variety of topics related to running a successful small and medium-size business. Today, I'll be talking about why data privacy is paramount to maintaining a successful business and the importance of protecting the privacy of the information you collect from customers, employees and even your own personal information.

It is critical for businesses to be transparent about what data they collect and to create a culture where employees are aware of privacy issues. Businesses should establish a culture of trust and privacy internally and externally by ensuring that they have privacy and security measures, policies and standards that protect the personal information they collect.

For example, do you have a strategic security approach to protect your network systems, users and information against internal and external threats? Do you have an acceptable use policy that lays out the requirements your employees must follow when using company equipment? And do you have a privacy policy that explains what personal information you collect and why, how you use it and how you share it? A good privacy policy says what you do and then it’s incredibly important you do what you say and live up to what you print in the policy.

If we shift gears a little bit to your own personal privacy, you should always remember to regularly evaluate your online habits and make privacy a priority to protect yourself, your company and your employees because no one wants to become a statistic.

I'll mention a few key steps that everyone should take to maintain their personal privacy, which of course should also be followed on your work devices.

Never provide personal information over the phone, email or in a text. Avoid the use of unsecured Wi-Fi whenever possible and consider installing a virtual private network. Keep your software up to date on your computers and your mobile devices. Always use strong password phrases unique to each account and change your passwords regularly, especially if your accounts have been compromised.

When you get any new device, set your privacy settings immediately. I strongly advise against taking online quizzes that ask random questions about your childhood, tattoos, marriages, pets and favorite foods. And lastly, never click on links in emails from unknown senders.

