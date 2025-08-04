Administration's Mid-Year Impact: What SMBs Should Know
Six months into the new administration, the policy landscape is taking shape—and so are its effects on small and medium-size businesses. Join us for a timely check-in on the laws, executive actions, and regulatory changes impacting HR, compliance, taxes, employee benefits, and the broader business environment.
In this session, our panel of policy experts and business advisors will break down:
- What has already taken effect—and what’s still on the table
- How federal priorities are evolving around labor, healthcare, and workplace regulations
- Key actions SMBs should take now to stay compliant and competitive
- What to expect as we approach the next six months and election-related momentum picks up again
This is part of our continuing Impact Series, designed to help business leaders stay informed and prepared during a time of rapid political and economic change.
Speakers
Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet
Ralph Tyler
Executive Director, Government Relations, TriNet
Annmarie Liermann
Senior Counsel, Employment, TriNet
Jackie Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet