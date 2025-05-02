Trinet Broker Connect

Join us to discover how to grow your business with TriNet, an HR solution designed to simplify HR complexities and provide access to big-company benefits.

Event Highlights

  • Comprehensive Benefits: Stand out from competitors and retain more clients by referring them to a solution that includes access to big-company benefits, or allows them to choose their benefit plans.
  • Expand Your Offering: Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions tailored to their business needs.
  • Personalized Support and Enablement: Our program features teams that work closely with you, providing dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
  • Competitive Compensation Options: Receive a referral fee based on a percentage of client admin fees that are protected from broker of record changes.
Locations & Dates
UPCOMING EVENT
BrokerConnect Virtual
October 14, 2025 | Stream Live
