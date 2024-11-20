Election Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead
Watch this timely discussion as we explore the potential HR impacts following the 2024 election and the transition to a new administration. TriNet experts provided insights into how evolving policies and regulations may affect small and medium-size businesses, covering key areas such as compliance, employee benefits, and workplace trends. Whether you're navigating new employment laws or preparing for shifts in the workforce, our experts will offer practical advice on how to position your business for success in the year ahead.