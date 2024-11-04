Building Belonging:
Cultivating Inclusive Cultures in SMBs from the Ground Up
In this session, we will explore the critical components of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) and how they collectively foster a culture of belonging within small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Join Catherine Wragg as she delves into practical strategies for developing effective IDEA programs, starting from the early stages of your business and evolving as you grow. Learn how to create an environment where every employee feels valued and included, and discover best practices for sustaining these initiatives over time. Whether you’re just beginning your IDEA journey or looking to enhance your existing efforts, this session will provide valuable insights and actionable steps to build a more inclusive workplace.
