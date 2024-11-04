Building Belonging:

Cultivating Inclusive Cultures in SMBs from the Ground Up

Explore the critical components of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) and how they collectively foster a culture of belonging within small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Modernizing HR

In this session, we will explore the critical components of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) and how they collectively foster a culture of belonging within small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Join Catherine Wragg as she delves into practical strategies for developing effective IDEA programs, starting from the early stages of your business and evolving as you grow. Learn how to create an environment where every employee feels valued and included, and discover best practices for sustaining these initiatives over time. Whether you’re just beginning your IDEA journey or looking to enhance your existing efforts, this session will provide valuable insights and actionable steps to build a more inclusive workplace.

Speakers
Kristin Russum
Director, Org Development, TriNet
Treisha Kong-Rodney
Diversity Equity and Inclusion Senior Manager, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC
