Global Workforce Planning: Future Proofing Operations for 2025
Delve into how you can align your operations strategy with the evolving opportunities of global employment as we approach 2025.
Discussion will include:
- The key global employment trends shaping the future of HR, including cross border employment
- Building operational resilience teams, and practical solutions to do this
- How to foster innovation and agility in a geographically diverse workforce
- Leveraging technology and innovation to streamline remote and hybrid operations
- Future trends to watch out for, and hot spots to look for talent
Speakers
Jessica Cote
Divisional Vice President, Product Management, TriNet
Mark Frein
Chief Operating Officer, Oyster
