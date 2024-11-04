Transforming Performance Reviews:
Strategies for Reducing Stress and Enhancing Productivity
Explore the performance development process and address how to make the review process less stressful and more constructive.
In this session, Cathy Manginelli, Chief Talent Officer at TriNet, and Alex Simmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Boon, discuss the performance development process and address how to make the review process less stressful and more constructive. They will be exploring the following topics:
- Identify Stressors: Recognize common sources of stress and anxiety associated with performance reviews.
- Explore Strategies: Discuss effective strategies and practices for reducing stress and making reviews a more positive experience for colleagues.
- Building a Feedback Culture: Offer insights into how people managers can foster a culture of continuous feedback and self-awareness within their organizations.Discuss Follow-up Actions: Outline steps for creating actionable development plans and maintaining ongoing feedback to support continuous growth.
