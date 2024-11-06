Trends Shaping the Future of HR: The State of the Workplace
The State of the Workplace will share unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives – in total and across generations and industries – on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, AI usage, benefit’s ease of use, employee engagement and more.
By understanding both perspectives, employers can gain unique insights into potential blind spots they might have had about their workforce, while employees can learn how leadership in the small and mid-sized business community generally feel on certain topics.
This can provide both types of viewers a turn in perspective that drives awareness, understanding, and depth that may ultimately foster a more engaged and satisfied workforce, and boost talent attraction and retention.
In the 2024 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use.
