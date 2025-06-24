Cybersecurity on a Budget: Practical Ways Small Businesses Can Protect Themselves
Small businesses face real cybersecurity threats, but protecting your company doesn’t have to drain your budget.
In this session, Electric AI and TriNet will discuss practical, cost-effective strategies and tools to help safeguard your data, systems, and customers. You'll walk away with actionable steps to strengthen your security without straining resources like:
- Prioritizing the Essentials – Electric AI will cover cost-effective, high-impact security measures like multi-factor authentication, employee training, and software updates.
- Leveraging Budget-Friendly Tools – Learn how Electric AI helps small businesses access low-cost cybersecurity solutions like Password Management, VPN, and Security Awareness Training as built-in platform protections.
- Building a Security-First Culture – Get simple policies and best practices to help employees spot threats and protect company data.
Speakers
Nick Boley
Partner Marketing Manager, TriNet
Chris Kong
Senior Manager, Channel Partnerships, Electric