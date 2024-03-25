Key Borrowing Strategies to Drive Growth and Success for Small and Medium-size Business

National Small Business Week Summit

View on Demand
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

Join TriNet in a conversation with guest speakers from First Republic to discuss borrowing strategies and lending options for small and medium-sized businesses and provide a 2022 market outlook that addresses inflation and other top-of-mind issues.

  • Gavin Shea, Managing Director, Small Business Lending, First Republic Bank
  • Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer, First Republic Investment Management
  • Joshua Newman, Executive Director, Product Marketing, TriNet