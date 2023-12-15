These Terms and Conditions governs a company who participates in the discount promotion offered by TriNet (“TriNet”) for the annual subscription purchase of a TriNet HR Platform base plan (“Customer”).
Eligibility:
Must purchase an annual subscription of the TriNet HR Platform base plan, and the subscription must be paid upfront.
Must sign the Master Subscription Agreement and End User Terms of Use.
Other Conditions:
The value of the discount is the discounted price off the current prevailing price at the time of the promotion. Discount percentage shall vary based on the tier of base plan that is purchased.
No other discounts, offers, or incentives can be applied in conjunction or combined with this promotion.
This is a limited time offer and is subject to availability.
The promotion is not transferable.
The collection and processing of personal information are governed by TriNet Privacy Policy.
New York is the governing law and exclusive jurisdiction.
TriNet shall in its sole discretion determine if company is eligible.
TriNet reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time without prior notice.
Limitation of Liability:
TriNet and its affiliates shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with this promotion, including but not limited to lost profits, loss of data, or loss of business opportunities.
Entire Agreement:
These terms and conditions constitute the entire agreement between the Customer and TriNet with respect to the promotion, and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous agreements, representations, warranties, and understandings, whether oral or written.
Customer acknowledges that it has read, understood, and by subscribing to an annual base plan, Customer agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.