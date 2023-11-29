The Grants.gov program management office was chartered to deliver a system that provides a centralized location for grant seekers to find and apply for federal funding opportunities. Today, the Grants.gov system houses information on over 1,000 grant programs and vets grant applications for federal grant-making agencies. Some are specific to HUBs.
The U.S. government created the R&D tax credit in 1981 to incentivize American-based companies to create innovative technology, instead of losing intellectual property to other nations.
Simply put, the R&D tax credit puts money back in your company’s pocket to fuel innovation and growth. We have a calculator to help you estimate the R&D tax credit you may be eligible for, so please click below to learn more, schedule a meeting with us, or dive deeper into FAQs!
We’ve generated a list of links that may help you connect with state-run programs that are directed to helping businesses grow. Whether that means grant opportunities, accelerator programs, mentorship programs, etc. – this list will be your first stop.
A HUB at TriNet is defined as is a business led by one or more members of a historically underrepresented community or that serves those that serve these communities. We define such communities as persons of color, women, the differently abled, veterans and the LGBTQ+.
However, if you look online, a HUB may also stand for “historically underutilized business,” which some states define as a corporation, sole proprietorship, partnership or a joint venture formed for the purpose of making a profit in which at least 51% ownership of the business is by a woman, minority and/or service-disabled veteran.
You should know that certain states don’t use the “HUB” acronym at all though they may use “minority-owned business” or something similar. Our goal is to promote existing federal or state government programs that may benefit our SMB ecosystems.
What information can I access on this page?
We’ve put together a few links to helpful resources.
One is a link to a federal site that shares information about grants.
https://www.grants.gov
Another is a link to our R&D Tax Credit Calculator.
https://clarusrd.com/trinet
Finally, we’ve compiled two lists of links that might be helpful.
https://www.trinet.com/esg-hub-state-grants-programs-and-incentives
One is a list of links to find state-developed or managed sites that give SMBs information about programs, offerings and incentives in their state. We tried to lean towards the state pages that offer information about state grants. Not all of these sites have the same information. Some are specific to businesses that represent the historically underrepresented while others have a broader focus.
The second column of links are to state-monitored sites that relate to becoming certified as a “minority owned business” or “woman owned business.”
Why is this information important to my business?
Our goal is to raise awareness of existing opportunities with the government. It is our hope that this information will be helpful to your HUB or individuals you know who operate a HUB.
TriNet recognizes how hard it is to build any business. We understand that everyday challenges to push your business forward can be compounded within the HUB SMB community. From overcoming barriers to accessing capital and funding to being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, you have your hands full. TriNet created this page to support our HUB community. Through this page, you will have access to government programming intended to support growing businesses.
What are the benefits of exploring these sites?
We hope these links will provide:
- Access to government grants and contracts
- Increased business partnership opportunities
- Training workshops, management and technical guidance
- Networking opportunities
What does it mean to be certified as a minority business enterprise or women-owned business? Why is it important?
Many states and cities have minority-owned business programs, which are also often referred to as minority business enterprise (MBE) programs. There are similar programs devoted to women-owned businesses.
Certification can significantly help your business gain access to certain government benefits. Please check the links provided for more information and to work out whether certification is right for your business.
What is the process to become certified in my state as either a minority business enterprise or a women-owned business?
The process varies by state. Please refer to the table of links below for resources in your state.
What is a grant?
A grant is an award, usually financial, given by one entity—a company, foundation or government—to an individual or a company to facilitate a goal or incentivize performance. Please review the terms and conditions of any grant opportunity you pursue.
Who qualifies for state-grant programming?
It really depends. You need to read through the requirements and any associated terms and conditions. We tried to source links to grants that tie directly to what a HUB might want to know more about. Our goal here is to raise awareness regarding these grants.
What do I need to do to take advantage of or apply for the grants in my state?
Start by going to the links we’ve put together and reading the requirements. That is the first step. If you have questions, please connect with the state-identified organization or contact. TriNet has no additional information as the content on each of these state-run sites can be changed without notice to us. Moreover, TriNet is not directly involved in any of the development or execution of the programs listed in these links. However, we know these links are not very widely known—so we are helping in that respect!
Do I have to pay the grant back?
Generally, grants, unlike a loan, do not have to be paid back, but they often come with restrictions on how the money can be spent. Please check grant details to learn more about disclaimers and specifics. If you have additional questions, please use the contact information on the government site we’ve linked you to regarding grants.
Are there other available resources in my state beyond what’s listed here? If so, how would I find them?
There might be. If you are unsure, we suggest reaching out to some of the contacts on the webpages we have provided.
Can TriNet help me apply for a grant or a state certification in my state?
We cannot help our clients or any SMB within our ecosystem to help you apply for a grant or a state certification in your state at this time. Program requirements are usually very specific to each applying entity.
