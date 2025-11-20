About UsStakeholder Impact HUB - State Grants, Programs, and Incentives

State Grants, Programs and Incentives

We’ve generated a list of links that may help you connect with state-recognized programs that are directed to helping businesses grow.

About These Links

Please remember that none of the links or hyperlinks listed below are hosted by TriNet. The inclusion of hyperlinks does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TriNet of the linked websites, or the information, products or services contained therein. TriNet does not exercise any editorial control over the information you may find at these locations. We are only presenting the material and information for your awareness and review. You may take further action if you so choose, however, you should understand that TriNet has no responsibility or obligation if you do.

 State Opportunities: Grants, Programs, and IncentivesMinority- or Women-Owned Certification Pages
AlabamaFunding OpportunitiesOffice of Minority Business Enterprise – ADECA
AlaskaSmall Business Assistance CenterAlaska Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (AUCP),Civil Rights Office, Transportation & Public Facilities, State of Alaska
ArizonaOpportunities for Growth ArizonaSmall and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program - Guide to the Application Process | ADOT
ArkansasSmall Business Funding ArkansasGet Certified | AEDC
CaliforniaCalifornia Grant PortalDisadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) | Caltrans
ColoradoPrograms and Funding | Colorado Office of Economic Development and International TradeIdentify and Apply for Certifications | Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
ConnecticutConnecticut Agency-Grants-and-LoansSBE/MBE Program Certification Application (Small or Minority Business Enterprise)
DelawareDivision of Small Business DelawareCertifications - Division of Small Business - State of Delaware
FloridaFlorida Small Business Grants 2022/2023Certification Required Documents / Get Certified / Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD) / Agency Administration / Florida Department of Management Services - DMS
GeorgiaGeorgia Grants PortalInformation for Small Business Certification | Georgia Department of Economic Development
HawaiiHawaii Business Development and Support DivisionAdministration | Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program
IdahoGrants - Idaho CommerceMinority/Veterans/Woman Owned Businesses
IllinoisIllinois Grant Opportunities Certification
IndianaIndiana Grants ManagementIDOA: Division of Supplier Diversity: Certify Your Business
IowaIowa GrantsPROC|DAS Iowa's Targeted Small Business Program | Iowa Department of Administrative Services
KansasKansas Grants ProgramsMinority Business Certification - Kansas Department of Commerce
KentuckyKentucky Business Incentives and Financial ProgramsMinority & Women Business Enterprise Certification Program - Finance and Administration Cabinet
LouisianaLouisiana Economic DevelopmentSmall Business FAQs | Louisiana Economic Development
MaineMaine Economic Recovery GrantsDBE Information
MarylandMaryland State GrantsSmall, Minority & Women-Owned - Maryland Business Express (MBE)
MassachusettsMassachusetts Grant OpportunitiesApply for Diversity Certification as a Massachusetts-based Business
MichiganMichigan Business Grant Program Michigan MSDC
MinnesotaMinnesota State GrantsSmall Business Certification Program / Minnesota.gov
MississippiMississippi Loans & GrantsCertified Minority Business System
MissouriMissouri Small Business Grant ProgramHow to Become Certified – Office of Equal Opportunity (mo.gov)
MontanaMontana Grants and LoansDisadvantaged Business Enterprise | Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)
NebraskaNebraska Dept. of Economic Development ProgramsStart Your Business - Nebraska Department of Economic Development
NevadaNevada Grants and IncentivesBusiness Certifications
New HampshireNew Hampshire Incentives and Tax CreditsDisadvantaged Business Enterprise Program | Office of Federal
New JerseyNew Jersey Grant OpportunitiesMWBE, SBE, VOB and Other Certifications
New MexicoNew Mexico Funding OpportunitiesNew Mexico MBDA Business Center
New YorkNew York State Business IncentivesMWBE Certification Eligibility Requirements
North CarolinaNorth Carolina Grant OpportunitiesNC State Certification
North DakotaGrant ProgramsBusiness Tools & Resources
OhioOhio Starting and Growing Your Minority BusinessMinority Business Enterprise Program (MBE)
OklahomaOklahoma Minority-owned Business InformationDiverse Business Certification Program
OregonOregon Fund Your Business GrantsCertification for Minority, Women, Veteran, & Small Business Owners
PennsylvaniaPennsylvania Minority-Owned BusinessesSmall Diverse Business Verification | Department of General Services
Rhode IslandRhode Island Small Business Grant ProgramMinority Business Enterprise (MBE) & Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Program
South CarolinaSouth Carolina Small and Minority Business DivisionS.C. Division of Small and Minority Business Contracting and Certification
South DakotaSouth Dakota All ProgramsDBE - South Dakota Department of Transportation
TennesseeTennessee Incentives and GrantsGovernor's Office of Diversity Business Enterprise (Go-DBE)
TexasTexas Small Business ResourceWoman Minority Business Certification | Texas SBA®
UtahUtah GrantsBusiness Resources
VermontVermont Funding and IncentivesMinority and Women Owned Business Enterprises
VirginiaVirginia GrantsSmall, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business (SWaM)
WashingtonWashington Open Grants, Loans and RFPsOffice of Minority and Women's Business Enterprises
West VirginiaWest Virginia State GrantsMinority Business Information
WisconsinWisconsin Diverse Business DevelopmentMBE Eligibility Criteria
WyomingWyoming Grant OpportunitiesDisadvantaged Business Enterprise