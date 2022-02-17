TriNet Launches 2nd Annual TriNet PeopleForce, A Virtual and In-Person Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

Award-winning conference taking place September 13-16
DUBLIN, Calif.— June 7, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that registration is open for TriNet PeopleForce 2021, the company’s second annual award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). The four-day conference will kick off on September 13 with a solid roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.
“TriNet PeopleForce launched in 2020 during the height of the global pandemic, when businesses faced dire struggles, a future marked by uncertainty, and record low morale. The resounding feedback from last year’s attendees was that this conference provided them with concrete strategies, tools and insights to help them face the future, deal with the current set of realities, and excel their businesses,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “This year we are building on that foundation to offer SMB attendees strategies for future-proofing their businesses with continued resilience and determination as they advance to the next level.”
Especially for SMBs, TriNet PeopleForce 2021 will provide attendees four half-days of incredible sessions and opportunities to help them reimagine, rebuild and move forward, including:
Early bird registration is open now through June 30 for SMB virtual conference attendees. To register, click here.
Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.
For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2020 visit: https://www.trinet.com/peopleforce-event
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.