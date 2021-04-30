Press Releases

Dublin, CA — January 8, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today unveiled its enhanced HR Plus offering, a comprehensive Administrative Services Organization (ASO) solution, enabled by technology designed to simplify and optimize HR, payroll, and benefits administration. HR Plus builds on TriNet’s industry-leading product and services catalog that is currently available to its small and medium-size business customers and combines technology with access to expert support. The company is also offering and promoting HR Plus to its prospective customers and their advisors.

"At TriNet, we’re committed to delivering innovative HR solutions that empower small and medium-size businesses to focus on growth and their people," said Mike Simonds, President and CEO of TriNet. "Our enhanced offering blends leading-edge technology with the trusted service our customers have come to expect."

The enhanced HR Plus is available now at various service levels, allowing customers to choose the option that best aligns with the evolving needs of their business. All levels include TriNet’s all-in-one technology platform.

HR Manager: Dedicated team of experienced and certified professionals who help with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, and provide best practices for compliance requirements.

Payroll Manager: Dedicated compliance and payroll professionals including certified payroll professionals who administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs, as well as careful review of pay runs.

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager: Dedicated compliance experts who assist with payroll tax account setups, retroactive filings, account recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax account reviews.

HR Advisory: Access to a team of HR and payroll experts, to answer HR questions and provide best practices.

Other features now available with HR Plus include:

Enhanced Payroll Solution: Redesigned payroll application delivering a more intuitive, intelligent, and connected pay experience.

Marketplace: Curated network of business solutions with preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations, making it easier for customers to select solutions for their evolving demands.

Learning Management: A collaborative learning system that provides the content and tools to help employees stay compliant, polish current skills, and develop a wide range of new ones. As well as an option to purchase premium content which includes over 1,000 courses to further support employee retention and upskilling.

To learn more about TriNet’s Enhanced HR Plus, visit: www.trinet.com/solutions/hr-plus.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.