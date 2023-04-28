TriNet to Host Virtual Summit with SMB Experts on May 25 During National PEO Week

DUBLIN, Calif. — May 18, 2023

WHAT: PEO Edge Virtual Summit

As part of National PEO Week, TriNet will present the PEO Edge Virtual Summit, a series of discussions and interviews by TriNet thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Topics will be centered around the advantages of partnering with a PEO, including access to comprehensive HR support, improved compliance and regulatory adherence, enhanced employee benefits and retention, and more. National PEO Week was officially recognized in the federal Congressional Record on April 17 of this year, thanks to a proclamation by Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN), a former PEO employee. PEO Edge is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on all the ways TriNet helps customers and their employees, the economy, and our communities.

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Virtual event.

